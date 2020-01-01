Wolverine Digest
Live Game Day Updates: Michigan vs. Alabama

Brandon Brown

This post will be where Michigan fans can chat with each other about what happens.

Steve Deace
Steve Deace

Editor

Nice job by the Wolverines to come back after getting punched in the mouth early.

Steve Deace
Steve Deace

Editor

Another inaccurate ball by Patterson to Eubanks, but Wolverines gets FG to take the lead.

Brandon Brown
Brandon Brown

Editor

Gattis is killin it right now.

Steve Deace
Steve Deace

Editor

Gattis is dealing right now.

Steve Deace
Steve Deace

Editor

Michigan with consecutive third down stops!

Steve Deace
Steve Deace

Editor

hold by Alabama uncalled

Michael44
Michael44

Physical size wise we look like we belong on the same field as Bama, unlike 2012

Steve Deace
Steve Deace

Editor

Masterful drive by Gattis

Steve Deace
Steve Deace

Editor

Well designed RPO for the TD

Brandon Brown
Brandon Brown

Editor

Really pretty design on that play.

Steve Deace
Steve Deace

Editor

Haskins with a trucking

Brandon Brown
Brandon Brown

Editor

That was pretty cool...I don't think I've even seen a flea flicker designed like that.

Steve Deace
Steve Deace

Editor

Oh you tricky Gattis!

Steve Deace
Steve Deace

Editor

Charbonnet with a trucking

Steve Deace
Steve Deace

Editor

Charbonnet’s first play is a nice run

Steve Deace
Steve Deace

Editor

Was that the inverted Tampa-2 there by Brown?

Michael44
Michael44

Patterson looks scared in the pocket

Steve Deace
Steve Deace

Editor

There you go defense. Don Brown with a defensive wrinkle there leads to a stop.

Steve Deace
Steve Deace

Editor

Chris Hinton in at DT

Brandon Brown
Brandon Brown

Editor

Patterson is missing throw after throw.

Steve Deace
Steve Deace

Editor

Another poor throw by Shea

Steve Deace
Steve Deace

Editor

Lavert Hill was beat by 10 yards, too

James S
James S

Shocker Shea starts out not on. He is a middle of the road BIG TEN QB

Chris D
Chris D

Welp they had two wide open receivers. We are always prepared for big games, am I right

Brandon Brown
Brandon Brown

Editor

Silver lining....at least it wasn't Metellus getting burnt?

Steve Deace
Steve Deace

Editor

If they’re beating out fastest DB like that, fuhgetaboutit

Brandon Brown
Brandon Brown

Editor

Welp....

SirMalachi
SirMalachi

Yup another ass kicking

Steve Deace
Steve Deace

Editor

Two bad passes by Shea. Threw it too low the first time to Nico. Then a bad overthrow to Nico two plays later. Three and out after a 50-yard kick returner.

Brandon Brown
Brandon Brown

Editor

Well dammit.

SirMalachi
SirMalachi

Another drop

Steve Deace
Steve Deace

Editor

Giles Jackson with a no no, nice job!

Steve Deace
Steve Deace

Editor

We get a great TV crew. McElroy and Luginbill will be brutally honest.

Steve Deace
Steve Deace

Editor

Go Blue!

SirMalachi
SirMalachi

48-28 bama

Brandon Brown
Brandon Brown

Editor

10 minutes until kickoff....what are your predictions?

