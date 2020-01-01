Live Game Day Updates: Michigan vs. Alabama
This post will be where Michigan fans can chat with each other about what happens.
Editor
Nice job by the Wolverines to come back after getting punched in the mouth early.
Editor
Another inaccurate ball by Patterson to Eubanks, but Wolverines gets FG to take the lead.
Editor
Gattis is killin it right now.
Editor
Gattis is dealing right now.
Editor
Michigan with consecutive third down stops!
Editor
hold by Alabama uncalled
Physical size wise we look like we belong on the same field as Bama, unlike 2012
Editor
Masterful drive by Gattis
Editor
Well designed RPO for the TD
Editor
Really pretty design on that play.
Editor
Haskins with a trucking
Editor
That was pretty cool...I don't think I've even seen a flea flicker designed like that.
Editor
Oh you tricky Gattis!
Editor
Charbonnet with a trucking
Editor
Charbonnet’s first play is a nice run
Editor
Was that the inverted Tampa-2 there by Brown?
Patterson looks scared in the pocket
Editor
There you go defense. Don Brown with a defensive wrinkle there leads to a stop.
Editor
Chris Hinton in at DT
Editor
Patterson is missing throw after throw.
Editor
Another poor throw by Shea
Editor
Lavert Hill was beat by 10 yards, too
Shocker Shea starts out not on. He is a middle of the road BIG TEN QB
Welp they had two wide open receivers. We are always prepared for big games, am I right
Editor
Silver lining....at least it wasn't Metellus getting burnt?
Editor
If they’re beating out fastest DB like that, fuhgetaboutit
Editor
Welp....
Yup another ass kicking
Editor
Two bad passes by Shea. Threw it too low the first time to Nico. Then a bad overthrow to Nico two plays later. Three and out after a 50-yard kick returner.
Editor
Well dammit.
Another drop
Editor
Giles Jackson with a no no, nice job!
Editor
We get a great TV crew. McElroy and Luginbill will be brutally honest.
Editor
Go Blue!
48-28 bama
Editor
10 minutes until kickoff....what are your predictions?