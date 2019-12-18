Michigan vs. Alabama: To Sit Out, Or Not To Sit Out?

Michigan and Alabama are playing in what will likely be the most-watched bowl game outside of the College Football Playoff games but in the grand landscape of college football, they are rather meaningless. Sure, both teams want to win and if Michigan can beat Alabama, it'll be great for the optics of the program. Or would it?

Depending on where you look, Alabama has anywhere between six and nine potential first-round NFL draft picks on its roster and a couple have already decided to sit out. Standout pass rusher Terrell Lewis and All-American cornerback Trevon Diggs have already decided that they'll skip the bowl game in order to prepare for the NFL. Nick Saban confirmed that last night and really didn't have much to say about it.

“We certainly respect and understand their decision,” Saban said.

I would imagine that Saban isn't crazy about their choice but at a place like Alabama it's something he's grown to expect.

Standout wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is also going to be playing on Sundays next fall but he will play against Michigan on Jan. 1. Of course, Alabama will be without star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and future NFL linebacker Dylan Moses as the two deal with injuries.

Michigan, on the other hand, expects to be at full strength at least in terms of voluntary participation. Junior wide receiver Tarik Black is transferring but everyone else is expected to give it a go. Junior defensive lineman Kwity Paye spoke about Michigan's mindset heading into the game as did senior linebacker Jordan Glasgow.

So the big questions are how is the game going to play out and what does the outcome mean?

It's already known that Alabama isn't going to be at full strength, but what if everyone else who could sit out, chooses not to? They're arguably the most talented team in the country so it would be tough for Michigan to handle that squad.

If all of the eligible players sit out for Alabama, Michigan might have a better chance to win, but would likely still be viewed as the underdog. That's a testament to Alabama's talent level and Saban's track record in big games.

If Michigan loses to a weakened Alabama team, would the victory have as much luster? On the flip side, what if U-M loses to a Bama squad without nine or 10 of its best players? Is there any way Michigan can beat the Tide with all of its remaining studs in uniform?

There's also a motivation factor. Neither team really gains anything significant by winning but it would certainly feel like a bigger win for the Wolverines given Alabama's recent run. With that said, does Alabama even care that they're playing in this game? For the first time since the inception of the playoff, Saban and Bama aren't in it. That'll certainly be a mental hurdle for some players but losing is still losing — it sucks.

There are obviously a lot of storylines to follow when looking at this game. The head to head coaching battle between Saban and Jim Harbaugh, the availability of players for both teams, the motivation factor and, of course, the talent comparison. Alabama is looking for win No. 11, while Michigan is hoping for its fourth 10-win season under Harbaugh — both solid marks.