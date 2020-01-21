WolverineDigest
Listen: Breaking Down Michigan Football's New Assistant Coach Hires

Over the weekend, Jim Harbaugh added two defensive coaches to his staff to replace Chris Partridge, who headed down to Ole Miss to be the defensive coordinator, and Anthony Campanile, who is off to the Miami Dolphins as an assistant. 

Former Mississippi State defensive coordinator Bob Shoop will coach safeties at Michigan and Brian Jean-Mary will coach U-M's linebackers after being  the defensive coordinator and assistant head coach at South Florida over the past three seasons. 

Both guys bring a lot to the table as on-field, experience coaches, but do they stack up as recruiters when compared to Partridge and Campanile? Michael Spath, Zach Shaw and myself discuss those exact questions and more on Inside the Huddle.

What do you think of the hires? Who are you more excited about? Comment below!!!

Nothing To See Here

The team, the team, the team used to mean something at Michigan. It doesn't anymore.

Video: Good Michigan Morning 01/20/20

We’ve reached another benchmark I never would’ve believed five years ago.

Video: Good Michigan Morning 01/21/20

A couple of follow-up notes on the debut edition of my Team Total Talent Ratings for the 2020 college football season.

Tampa Reporter Breaks Down The Brian Jean-Mary Hire

Brian Jean-Mary seems to check all of the boxes as an assistant coach.

In Defense Of The Cheaters, Sort Of

Friends, fellow Wolverines, countrymen, lend me your ears. I come not to bury the cheaters, but to praise them. Sort of.

BREAKING: Michigan Picks Up 2020 Commitment From Jace Howard

Jace Howard, son of basketball coach Juwan Howard, has committed to Michigan.

Michigan Running Backs In 2020: Will A True No. 1 Emerge?

We continue to look ahead to 2020 with our preview of Michigan's running backs, led by a pair of sophomores and a senior rejoining the team.

Starkville Reporter Breaks Down Bob Shoop As A Coach, Recruiter, Man

On the surface, the Bob Shoop hire looks like a good one by Jim Harbaugh.

Initial 2020 Total Team Talent Ratings

The debut 2020 edition of my ranking system to determine the most talented teams in college football.

Mississippi State Signee Comments On Bob Shoop

Bob Shoop should be a great fit at Michigan.

