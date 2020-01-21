Listen: Breaking Down Michigan Football's New Assistant Coach Hires

Over the weekend, Jim Harbaugh added two defensive coaches to his staff to replace Chris Partridge, who headed down to Ole Miss to be the defensive coordinator, and Anthony Campanile, who is off to the Miami Dolphins as an assistant.

Former Mississippi State defensive coordinator Bob Shoop will coach safeties at Michigan and Brian Jean-Mary will coach U-M's linebackers after being the defensive coordinator and assistant head coach at South Florida over the past three seasons.

Both guys bring a lot to the table as on-field, experience coaches, but do they stack up as recruiters when compared to Partridge and Campanile? Michael Spath, Zach Shaw and myself discuss those exact questions and more on Inside the Huddle.

