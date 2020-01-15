Wolverine Digest
Listen: Discussing A Potential New Football Assistant Coach

Brandon Brown

Michigan safeties coach and special teams coordinator Chris Partridge left Ann Arbor to become the defensive coordinator at Ole Miss and left a pretty big hole on Jim Harbaugh's staff in the process. Harbaugh may be close to tabbing someone from within the program to replace Partridge, but is it the type of hire that Michigan fans will be excited about? 

Michael Spath and Zach Shaw from Inside the Huddle discuss... 

What do you think of the potential hire? How big of a loss is Chris Partridge? Comment below!!!

Video: Good Michigan Morning 01/15/20

Our 2020 Michigan sports predictions continue with one more about Juwan Howard's first full recruiting class.

Steve Deace

42buck

Listen: Putting A Bow On Michigan's 2019 Football Season

Michigan finished the year at 9-4 and has to rebuild several parts of its roster heading into the 2020 season.

Brandon Brown

SirMalachi

Just Stop It. Please.

From leaders and best to whiners and pathetic.

Steve Deace

SirMalachi

Video: Michigan Podcast On Football Excuses & Juwan Howard's Defense

This week's episode of Michigan Podcast says enough with the Michigan football excuses and questions Juwan Howard's defensive philosophy.

Steve Deace

Michael Dwumfour Enters The Transfer Portal, Leaves Michigan Thin At D-Tackle

Michigan defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour announced Tuesday that he will seek to play his fifth year elsewhere, entering the transfer portal.

MichaelSpath

Josh Gattis: Experience Doesn't Matter

Michigan will introduce a new quarterback and four offensive line starters in 2020, but according to coordinator Josh Gattis, experience should not be a hindrance to success.

MichaelSpath

Michigan Hoops Missed A Chance To Buck Road-Trip Woes

Despite the difficulty of winning on the road in the Big Ten this season, Michigan had a chance and wasted it Sunday at Minnesota, analyst Chris Young shared.

Jake Karalexis

Listen: Mel Pearson Talks Michigan Hockey Sweep At Notre Dame

Michigan hockey coach Mel Pearson discusses the Wolverines' weekend sweep at Notre Dame.

Staff of WolverineDigest.com

Devin Gardner Breaks Down Ambry Thomas, Nick Eubanks, Nico Collins & Kwity Paye

MMQB Devin Gardner breaks down the careers so far and future potential of the four Wolverines that have announced they will return for their senior season.

MichaelSpath

Markgoblue

Devin Gardner Breaks Down Impact Of Michigan Early Departures

MMQB Devin Gardner discusses Michigan's three early departures and the ripple effects it will have on the 2020 team.

MichaelSpath