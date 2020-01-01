Wolverine Digest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Michigan Wolverines Football Game Preview Hub: Alabama

Brandon Brown

Michigan and Alabama are just a short time away from kicking off the 2020 Citrus Bowl down in Orlando, Fla. Here's everything you need to get ready for the big time matchup.

Bowl Week Opponent Preview: Alabama Crimson Tide

Talking Alabama With Crimson Tide Insider

Three Things To Watch: Michigan In The Citrus Bowl

Ten Things I Think Will Happen For Michigan Against Alabama

Opinion Roundtable: What Are Michigan Chances Against Alabama?

Opinion Roundtable: What Kind Of Alabama Team Is Michigan Going To Face?

Michigan vs. Alabama: To Sit Out, Or Not To Sit Out?

How Optimistic Are Michigan Fans About The Bowl Game?

Staff Score Predictions: Michigan vs. Alabama

Questions We're Asking: Is A Close Bowl Loss Good Enough For Michigan?

Michigan Wolverines Football Talk: Day Two In Orlando

Michigan Wolverines Football Talk: Bowl Game Developments, More

Jim Harbaugh And Josh Gattis Look Back On Shea Patterson And The Offense

Listen: Discussing Dan Dierdorf's Surprising Comments Surrounding Michigan's Bowl Game

Listen: Michigan/Alabama Predictions

Video: Shea Patterson Talks Alabama

Video: Jordan Glasgow And Kwity Paye Discuss Matchup With Alabama

Video: Don Brown Breaks Down Alabama's Offense

Video: Ben Bredeson On Alabama's Defensive Line

Video: Josh Gattis Talks Alabama Defense

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ten Things I Think Will Happen For Michigan Against Alabama

Brandon Brown

Here are several things I see happening when Michigan takes on Alabama.

Video: Good Michigan Morning 12/31/19

Steve Deace

My analysis/prediction for the Citrus Bowl. Here are the three things Michigan needs to do to pull off its biggest bowl upset win in recent memory.

Listen: Ohio State Folks Still Whining, Michigan/Alabama Predictions

Brandon Brown

Ohio State media members and fans have been whining nonstop. We also make our predictions for the Citrus Bowl.

Memo To Chris Partridge: Just Say No

Steve Deace

Michigan's perennially coveted recruiting maestro is reportedly being targeted by Lane Kiffin to be his new defensive coordinator at Ole Miss.

3 Things To Watch: Michigan In The Citrus Bowl

MichaelSpath

Can Michigan's six underclassman NFL prospects best their counterparts? We take a look at three things to watch in tomorrow's matchup with Alabama.

Staff Score Predictions: Michigan vs. Alabama

Brandon Brown

Here's what we think will happen for Michigan against Alabama.

Video: Good Michigan Morning 12/30/19

Steve Deace

I strip my soul bare in this video, that's a little bit longer than most. But that's what it takes to explain why I'm a frustrated Michigan football fananalyst.

Listen: Discussing Dan Dierdorf's Surprising Comments Surrounding Michigan's Bowl Game

Brandon Brown

When a quintessential Michigan Man declares a moral victory as a positive heading into the offseason, you've got a problem.

Michigan A Major Player For Stanford Grad Transfer Michael Williams

Brandon Brown

Michigan is thin at defensive tackle so landing Michael Williams would really help bolster the depth.

Opponent Tracker: Surging Squads and Conference Clashes

Kevin Minor

Michigan basketball is now tuned up and ready for Big Ten play.