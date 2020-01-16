Listen: Grading Jim Harbaugh Through Five Years

Jim Harbaugh was brought to Michigan to beat Ohio State, win Big Ten titles and be in the discussion for the College Football Playoff. Five years in and he hasn't done any of those things.

Harbaugh is 0-5 against the Buckeyes, which now includes a loss to Ryan Day, defeated as an underdog, 1-7 on the road against ranked opponents and 1-4 in bowl games. He's 47-18 overall, but doesn't really have a hat-hanging win or statement moment.

Michigan fans are growing restless following U-M's latest embarrassment at the hands of an incomplete Alabama team, which has created a lot of questions.

What kind of grade does Harbaugh deserve after five seasons at Michigan? Michael Spath and Zach Shaw discuss on Inside the Huddle...

How would you grade Harbaugh as Michigan's head coach? What needs to happen for the grade to improve? Comment below!!!