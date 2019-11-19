Video & Analysis: Jim Harbaugh Breaks Down Indiana, Peyton Ramsey

Jim Harbaugh spoke with the media on Monday and gave a lot of respect to Tom Allen and his Indiana Hoosiers. He spoke about the energy, attitude and overall athleticism of a confident Indiana team and also gave a lot of praise to Hoosier quarterback Peyton Ramsey.

Brown's Breakdown

Indiana is sitting at 7-3 (4-3) and has played well against a couple of good teams this year. Allen has always been a fiery coach and that seems to have trickled down to his players.

Ramsey, specifically, is 144-of-198 for 1,673 yards, 10 touchdowns and three interceptions on the year and is playing pretty good football after taking over for Michael Penix Jr.

As a freshman, Ramsey went 20-of-41 for 178 yards and a score with two interceptions against Michigan as the Hoosiers took Michigan to the brink before falling 27-20 in overtime.

Indiana has battled Michigan over the last few years and this is probably the best IU team of them all. It's going to take everything Michigan has to defeat the Hoosier in Bloomington ahead of the big showdown with Ohio State.

