Video & Analysis: Jim Harbaugh Breaks Down Indiana, Peyton Ramsey

Brandon Brown

Jim Harbaugh spoke with the media on Monday and gave a lot of respect to Tom Allen and his Indiana Hoosiers. He spoke about the energy, attitude and overall athleticism of a confident Indiana team and also gave a lot of praise to Hoosier quarterback Peyton Ramsey.

Brown's Breakdown

Indiana is sitting at 7-3 (4-3) and has played well against a couple of good teams this year. Allen has always been a fiery coach and that seems to have trickled down to his players.

Ramsey, specifically, is 144-of-198 for 1,673 yards, 10 touchdowns and three interceptions on the year and is playing pretty good football after taking over for Michael Penix Jr. 

As a freshman, Ramsey went 20-of-41 for 178 yards and a score with two interceptions against Michigan as the Hoosiers took Michigan to the brink before falling 27-20 in overtime. 

Indiana has battled Michigan over the last few years and this is probably the best IU team of them all. It's going to take everything Michigan has to defeat the Hoosier in Bloomington ahead of the big showdown with Ohio State.

What do you think of Indiana this year? Can Ramsey have success against the Wolverines? Comment below!!!

Video: Good Michigan Morning 11/18/19

Steve Deace
7 2

It is over after all. Jim Harbaugh delivered the kill-shot to what's been a very successful era of Sparty football.

Video: Michigan Podcast On Driving A Stake Through Sparty

Steve Deace
3 0

How Jim Harbaugh took control of the instate rivalry, and what it means for this season and beyond.

Video & Analysis: Jay Harbaugh Explains Why Ben Mason Belongs On Offense

Brandon Brown
0

Ben Mason started out the year as a defensive lineman but those days are gone.

How Jim Harbaugh Wrecked Sparty Football

Steve Deace
0

How the arrival of Jim Harbaugh caused Mark Dantonio's once proud Michigan State program to crumble.

Video: Shaun Nua Uses One Word To Describe Aidan Hutchinson

Brandon Brown
0

Shaun Nua is having a lot of fun because his group is talented and Aidan Hutchinson is a big part of that.

Michigan Film Breakdown: What We Learned From Devin Gardner

MichaelSpath
0

Every Tuesday, former Michigan quarterback Devin Gardner breaks down Michigan's film. Here is what he taught the audience, including great and not-so-great throws from Shea Patterson and a debate over U-M's final touchdown.

Video: Shaun Nua Lauds Carlo Kemp For Leadership, Levelheadedness, More

Brandon Brown
0

Carlo Kemp is the epitome of a team captain.

Video: Good Michigan Morning 11/19/19

Steve Deace
2 0

We may already know the key to the Indiana game.

Opinion Roundtable: Is Indiana Going To Be A Pain In Michigan’s Butt Again?

Brandon Brown
0

For the past few years, Indiana has been a thorn in Michigan's side but U-M has been able to survive. What about this year?

Video: Good Michigan Morning 11/20/19

Steve Deace
0

If indeed Dantonio is staying on the job in East Lansing, how does that impact the instate rivalry moving forward?