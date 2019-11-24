Video & Analysis: Jim Harbaugh Showers Shea Patterson, Offense With Praise

It took a little while, but eventually Michigan started humming and utilized its talent to outplay a pretty solid Indiana team resulting in a 39-14 win. After the game, head coach Jim Harbaugh could not be more complimentary of the offense.

Brown's Breakdown

It's not surprising that Jim Harbaugh is happy. Senior quarterback Shea Patterson had yet another career day going 20-of-32 for 366 yards and five touchdowns against just one interception. Junior wide receiver Nico Collins looked as unstoppable as ever catching six balls for 165 yards and three touchdowns. Junior Donovan Peoples-Jones and sophomore Ronnie Bell also caught touchdown passes from Patterson and the backs had a couple of nice moments despite not being called on much.

Some young players really stood out too in the 11th game of the season. Freshmen receivers Giles Jackson and Mike Sainristil both had explosive plays and freshman running back Zach Charbonnet averaged 5.8 yards per carry.

All in all, Michigan had it working. Suddenly, next week's game against Ohio State doesn't look hopeless anymore. Ohio State was challenged a little bit today by Penn State and Michigan is peaking at the right time. The Wolverine offense clearly has the ability to attack a team in several ways after proving it two weeks in a row and the Buckeyes are now wondering what they'll see next week.

