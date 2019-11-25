Video: Jim Harbaugh Excited For 'The Game' As His Team Ascends

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh wouldn't take any bait when asked about the specifics of the rivalry with Ohio State, the preparation or the game plan, but he did seem to have a glimmer in his eye when talking about his own team.

It's not a secret — Michigan is a far better team now than they were several weeks ago. They've now shown the ability to move the ball effectively through the air and on the ground and that at least makes it tough on Ohio State in terms of planning for Saturday.

Harbaugh, as well as Josh Gattis and Ben McDaniels, have done a phenomenal job bringing Shea Patterson along and because of that, U-M has a chance on Saturday. You get a sense for that hearing Harbaugh talk about several position groups on his team, which makes for a lot of suspense heading into Saturday.

