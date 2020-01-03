Video: Jim Harbaugh Predicts Greatness For Giles Jackson

Freshman wide receiver Giles Jackson is just 5-9, 188 pounds, but he made several big plays this year. The speedy rookie finished the year with nine catches for 142 yards and a score and also carried the ball 10 times for 69 yards and a touchdown. He also had a big kick return touchdown to start the game against Maryland.

The kid is explosive and Jim Harbaugh knows is. Michigan's head man praised Jackson and has to be excited about the youngster's upcoming sophomore season.

What is your impression of Jackson's freshman year? What can he do next year? Comment below!!!