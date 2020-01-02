Video: Jim Harbaugh Recaps Citrus Bowl

Michigan went blow for blow with Alabama in the first half and actually lead 16-14 at halftime. Over the course of the next two quarters, Alabama showed why they've been the preeminent college football program in the country.

Backup quarterback Mac Jones was dealing all day long and Bama's defense figured out a way to shut down Michigan's run game, which was effective in the first half. Michigan was ultimately shut out in the second half and never really looked like they'd threaten in the second half.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh recapped how the game went from his standpoint and explained why the final score looked the way it did.

