Video: Jim Harbaugh Recaps Citrus Bowl

Brandon Brown

Michigan went blow for blow with Alabama in the first half and actually lead 16-14 at halftime. Over the course of the next two quarters, Alabama showed why they've been the preeminent college football program in the country.

Backup quarterback Mac Jones was dealing all day long and Bama's defense figured out a way to shut down Michigan's run game, which was effective in the first half. Michigan was ultimately shut out in the second half and never really looked like they'd threaten in the second half.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh recapped how the game went from his standpoint and explained why the final score looked the way it did.

What did you think of the first half? What about the second half? What were your emotions like throughout the game? Comment below!!!

Live Game Day Updates: Michigan vs. Alabama

Brandon Brown

This post will be where Michigan fans can chat with each other about what happens.

Five Quick Hits: Michigan Simply Cannot Hang With Alabama

Brandon Brown

Michigan kept it close for a half, but Alabama proved to be too much for the Wolverines, beating Michigan 35-16.

Jim Harbaugh's Michigan: Same As It Ever Was

Steve Deace

The Citrus Bowl didn't reveal to us anything we didn't already know about Michigan football—and that's the problem.

Reaction & Analysis: Groundhog Day For Michigan Football In Citrus Bowl Loss

MichaelSpath

Nothing was surprising in Michigan's 35-16 loss to Alabama - not the big plays allowed defensively, not the poor QB play, nor the lack of execution at critical moments.

Staff Score Predictions: Michigan vs. Alabama

Brandon Brown

Here's what we think will happen for Michigan against Alabama.

Ten Things I Think Will Happen For Michigan Against Alabama

Brandon Brown

Here are several things I see happening when Michigan takes on Alabama.

Video: Good Michigan Morning 12/31/19

Steve Deace

My analysis/prediction for the Citrus Bowl. Here are the three things Michigan needs to do to pull off its biggest bowl upset win in recent memory.

Listen: Ohio State Folks Still Whining, Michigan/Alabama Predictions

Brandon Brown

Ohio State media members and fans have been whining nonstop. We also make our predictions for the Citrus Bowl.

Video & Analysis: Jim Harbaugh On Shea Patterson's Day Against Alabama

Brandon Brown

Shea Patterson did not play his best game against the Crimson Tide but you'd never know it listening to Jim Harbaugh.

Terrance Williams Gives Juwan Howard Another Top 100 Recruit

MichaelSpath

There was some sunshine on this New Year's Day as four-star wing/forward Terrance Williams announced on Twitter his commitment to Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard.