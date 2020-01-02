Video & Analysis: Jim Harbaugh On Shea Patterson's Day Against Alabama

Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson went 17-of-37 for 233 yards and a touchdown against Alabama in the Citrus Bowl. He also threw two interceptions, though one was on the last play of the game on a desperation heave. Completing just 46 percent of your passes and tossing only one touchdown isn't going to beat a team like Alabama. Patterson sailed several passes and was official credited with seven overthrows on the day.

But if you ask head coach Jim Harbaugh, Patterson did exactly what he was supposed to do.

"I thought there was some really good coverage," Harbaugh said. "And some of the shot plays, I don't know if he missed any open receivers. I thought Shea had a good game. I thought he did as much as he could in the game."

Brown's Breakdown

Um...what? Does Harbaugh actually expect us to believe that? Patterson had an awful day and was severely outplayed by Mac Jones, who, besides in mop up duty, would've never seen the field this year had Tua Tagovailoa not gotten hurt.

Jones routinely threw the ball on the money downfield, while Patterson looked like he was skipping stones on the lake. Sure, Alabama did have good coverage at times, but so did Michigan. Jones still found a way to throw his receivers open and ended up with three touchdowns on the day.

I don't expect Harbaugh to go up there and bash Patterson or throw his senior quarterback under the bus, but I don't think there's anything wrong with calling it how it is. Instead, he sits in front of the media and talks to us like we didn't just watch the same game he did. Patterson was bad. The numbers say it, the score says it and, if they weren't on the record, Michigan's receivers would say it.

Don't get it twisted, this isn't personal. I don't dislike Shea, wouldn't wish anything bad upon him and believe he's working as hard as he can to do what's best for the team, but football is a results business, and those results are poor.

In the grand scheme of things, Harbaugh's words at a press conference don't mean anything when it comes to his win-loss record or the performance of his players, but it's just a tired act that doesn't need to exist. Saying something that's completely untrue doesn't protect his players, because fans watched the game and journalists are still going to write what they want, and certainly isn't having a positive effect on the field, so why do it?