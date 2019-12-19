Wolverine Digest
Michigan Continues To Look For A Superstar Quarterback

Brandon Brown

In college football, a next-level talent at the quarterback position can cover up weaknesses and elevate a program to elite ranks. See Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence at Clemson, Joe Burrow at LSU or Justin Fields at Ohio State. 

Since Jim Harbaugh arrived at Michigan, he hasn't been able to identify or develop a quarterback who can lift Michigan to championship levels. He's had some really good players, but no one that can singlehandedly win a game or that will be viewed as a star at the next level. The question is why.

Michael Spath, Zach Shaw and myself discussed that on Inside the Huddle today, which proved to be an issue with many layers.

Why do you think Michigan has found a transcendent talent at quarterback? Is there one on the roster right now? Comment below!!!

MORandy
MORandy

Jimmy could have Trevor Lawrence playing for him as a freshman and he would be sitting on the bench. Jimmy doesn’t trust underclassmen and would rather be average instead of being something special. Look what Clemson did with Trevor and all Trevor did was go out and win a natty.

