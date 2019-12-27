Kwity Paye Announces Plans To Return To Michigan

Around 9:30 pm on Thursday night, with Michigan down in Florida for its Citrus Bowl matchup with Alabama, junior defensive lineman Kwity Paye announced via Twitter that he will be returning to Michigan next fall for his senior season.

Paye mentioned his humble beginnings in the state of Rhode Island and has always been viewed as a great find by the Michigan staff. Paye led the Wolverines with 12.5 tackles for loss in 2019 and also added 6.5 sacks.

Earlier this year, defensive coordinator Don Brown called Paye one of the smartest defenders he's ever coached. Since arriving at Michigan from Rhode Island, Paye has turned himself into a 277-pound stud along the defensive line and really does a great job as a pass rusher and a run stopper. He, along with sophomore defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, formed the now famous "Salt and Pepper" duo that will be back in Ann Arbor next fall.

How important is Paye's return? How good can he and Hutchinson be next year? Comment below!!!