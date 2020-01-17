Listen: Discussing The Departure Of Anthony Campanile

Big time programs experience coaching turnover every year, which has definitely been the case under Jim Harbaugh. This year, two assistants have left the program — Chris Partridge to become the defensive coordinator at Ole Miss and Anthony Campanile to join the Miami Dolphins.

Neither move is necessarily surprising. Partridge has been courted by different programs pretty much since arriving in Ann Arbor and Campanile has only been at Michigan for one season. During that one season Campanile was a popular name for openings at both Rutgers and Boston College. He was strongly considering those but chose to stay at Michigan before the NFL came calling.

A lot of opinions have been swirling around the departures but it seems like a dollars and cents decision in both cases to me. Michael Spath and Zach Shaw discussed Campanile's exit on Inside the Huddle yesterday and both made some pretty good points surrounding the move.

How big of a loss is Anthony Campanile? What differences do you think you'll see on the field next year with his replacement? Comment below!!!