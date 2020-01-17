Wolverine Digest
Listen: Discussing The Departure Of Anthony Campanile

Brandon Brown

Big time programs experience coaching turnover every year, which has definitely been the case under Jim Harbaugh. This year, two assistants have left the program — Chris Partridge to become the defensive coordinator at Ole Miss and Anthony Campanile to join the Miami Dolphins. 

Neither move is necessarily surprising. Partridge has been courted by different programs pretty much since arriving in Ann Arbor and Campanile has only been at Michigan for one season. During that one season Campanile was a popular name for openings at both Rutgers and Boston College. He was strongly considering those but chose to stay at Michigan before the NFL came calling.

A lot of opinions have been swirling around the departures but it seems like a dollars and cents decision in both cases to me. Michael Spath and Zach Shaw discussed Campanile's exit on Inside the Huddle yesterday and both made some pretty good points surrounding the move.

How big of a loss is Anthony Campanile? What differences do you think you'll see on the field next year with his replacement? Comment below!!!

Nothing To See Here

The team, the team, the team used to mean something at Michigan. It doesn't anymore.

MichaelSpath

by

b1ghouse

Video: Good Michigan Morning 01/17/20

My final Michigan sports prediction for 2020 says this will be a very important year in the Jim Harbaugh era.

Steve Deace

by

Mdwalt

Listen: Grading Jim Harbaugh Through Five Years

Jim Harbaugh has been good, not great, during his tenure at Michigan.

Brandon Brown

by

EricGoBlue

BREAKING: Michigan Reportedly Hiring Bob Shoop As Assistant Coach

Michigan has two assistant coaches to replace and has reportedly filled one of those spots with former Mississippi State defensive coordinator Bob Shoop.

Brandon Brown

by

dbrutherBlue

Video: Bigger Ten On Passing Of All-Time Wolverine Great and More

This week's episode of the Bigger Ten show honors Bump Elliott and other recently-passed Big Ten luminaries, life on the road in conference hoops, and more.

Steve Deace

by

SirMalachi

Video: Good Michigan Morning 01/16/20

The penultimate of my top 10 Michigan sports predictions for 2020 is how I see the Michigan football season turning out.

Steve Deace

by

marlonmdg

Video: Juwan Howard Talks Playing Iowa For The Second Time

Michigan will travel to Iowa City tomorrow night in an attempt to sweep the Hawkeyes during the regular season.

Brandon Brown

Video: Austin Davis On Team Togetherness, Defending Luka Garza

It's going to take multiple bodies to defend Luka Garza tomorrow night and Austin Davis is one of them.

Brandon Brown

Listen: Putting A Bow On Michigan's 2019 Football Season

Michigan finished the year at 9-4 and has to rebuild several parts of its roster heading into the 2020 season.

Brandon Brown

by

dbrutherBlue

Video: CJ Baird Gives Details Practicing Defense, Defending Luka Garza, More

Walk-on CJ Baird explains in great detail what a defensive practice is like under Juwan Howard.

Brandon Brown