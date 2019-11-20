Wolverine Digest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Video: Jon Runyan Jr. Calls Jacub Panasiuk A Dirty Player

Brandon Brown

Michigan senior offensive tackle Jon Runyan Jr. isn't one for trash talking but he did not hold back when talking about Michigan State defensive lineman Jacub Panasiuk.

Late in the game on Saturday, Panasiuk creamed Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson in flagrant fashion. The cheap shot came long after Patterson threw a pass and from behind. Panasiuk was ultimately ejected and rightfully so. 

Runyan recapped the moment and gave his thoughts on Panasiuk, the play and the overall vibe of the chippiness of the rivalry.

What did you think of the play? What do you think should happen moving forward? Comment below!!!

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Video: Good Michigan Morning 11/18/19

Steve Deace
7 2

It is over after all. Jim Harbaugh delivered the kill-shot to what's been a very successful era of Sparty football.

Video: Michigan Podcast On Driving A Stake Through Sparty

Steve Deace
3 0

How Jim Harbaugh took control of the instate rivalry, and what it means for this season and beyond.

Video & Analysis: Jay Harbaugh Explains Why Ben Mason Belongs On Offense

Brandon Brown
0

Ben Mason started out the year as a defensive lineman but those days are gone.

How Jim Harbaugh Wrecked Sparty Football

Steve Deace
0

How the arrival of Jim Harbaugh caused Mark Dantonio's once proud Michigan State program to crumble.

Video: Shaun Nua Uses One Word To Describe Aidan Hutchinson

Brandon Brown
0

Shaun Nua is having a lot of fun because his group is talented and Aidan Hutchinson is a big part of that.

Michigan Film Breakdown: What We Learned From Devin Gardner

MichaelSpath
0

Every Tuesday, former Michigan quarterback Devin Gardner breaks down Michigan's film. Here is what he taught the audience, including great and not-so-great throws from Shea Patterson and a debate over U-M's final touchdown.

Video: Shaun Nua Lauds Carlo Kemp For Leadership, Levelheadedness, More

Brandon Brown
0

Carlo Kemp is the epitome of a team captain.

Video: Good Michigan Morning 11/19/19

Steve Deace
2 0

We may already know the key to the Indiana game.

Opinion Roundtable: Is Indiana Going To Be A Pain In Michigan’s Butt Again?

Brandon Brown
0

For the past few years, Indiana has been a thorn in Michigan's side but U-M has been able to survive. What about this year?

Video: Good Michigan Morning 11/20/19

Steve Deace
0

If indeed Dantonio is staying on the job in East Lansing, how does that impact the instate rivalry moving forward?