Video: Jon Runyan Jr. Calls Jacub Panasiuk A Dirty Player

Michigan senior offensive tackle Jon Runyan Jr. isn't one for trash talking but he did not hold back when talking about Michigan State defensive lineman Jacub Panasiuk.

Late in the game on Saturday, Panasiuk creamed Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson in flagrant fashion. The cheap shot came long after Patterson threw a pass and from behind. Panasiuk was ultimately ejected and rightfully so.

Runyan recapped the moment and gave his thoughts on Panasiuk, the play and the overall vibe of the chippiness of the rivalry.

What did you think of the play? What do you think should happen moving forward? Comment below!!!