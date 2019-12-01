Five Quick Hits: Michigan Loses To Ohio State...Again

Michigan tried to hang in there with Ohio State early on but the Wolverines simply made too many mistakes when the game was still close and then the Buckeyes put the pedal to the metal and blew U-M right out of its own house. Here's a look back at five quick hitters outlining the action against the Buckeyes.

Player Of The Game

Well, the true player of the game was Ohio State running back JK Dobbins, who had 211 yards and four touchdowns on the day, both career bests.

For Michigan I guess it was Shea Patterson? He got really hot during the middle third of the game before cooling off and throwing a bunch when U-M was behind by several scores. At the end of the day, his afternoon wasn't very good on paper but it was the most noteworthy of any Wolverine. He finished 18-of-43 with several drops by his receivers, for 305 yards and a touchdown. He had a costly fumble on a shotgun snap early in the game and threw an interception with about five minutes to play while trying to force it down the field.

Play Of The Game

I thought Giles Jackson's touchdown to get the scoring started for both teams was a sign of a new Michigan. Jackson had too much speed for the Ohio State defense as he took a reverse 22 yards to the house.

That's never been the case before.

Ohio State defensive back Damon Arnette had the angle, but Jackson erased it in a hurry en route to the end zone. It really looked like Michigan might have the weaponry on offense but that obviously faded.

Best Freshman

Jackson gets the nod here by default. No other true freshmen really had any sort of noteworthy performance. Jackson, with his three carries for 26 yards and a score, was the only rookie to really leave his mark on the game. Daxton Hill got the start again and had three tackles but didn't have a splash play.

Pleasant Surprise

I was pleasantly surprised by the wide receivers' ability to get open against several future NFL defensive backs. The passing game had been working very well heading into today's game but I wasn't sure it would be effective against Ohio State, but it was.

Sophomore Ronnie Bell had six catches for 76 yards, junior Nico Collins had two grabs for 32 yards and junior Donovan Peoples-Jones grabbed three passes for 69 yards and a touchdown. Collins and Peoples-Jones may be off to the NFL after this year but if they return, they'll certainly have a ton to build on.

The Bummer

This entire rivalry is a bummer. After last year's 23-point win in Columbus, Ohio State lost one of the best coaches in college football history, one of the best quarterbacks in Big Ten history and nine players to the NFL. No problem. Go into Ann Arbor and win by 29.

Ohio State is just on another level in every way right now. There's more talent, better coaches, more passion and a mountain of momentum in Columbus after the last 16 years of dominance. There are no signs of Michigan being competitive in this matchup in the years to come and seem to be fighting in a losing battle in every way.

Who else stood out to you and for what reasons? Does someone different belong in one of these categories? Comment below!!!