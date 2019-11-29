Video: Shea Patterson Talks Buckeye Defense, Chase Young

Wolverine Digest
Brandon Brown

Senior quarterback Shea Patterson is working hard on identifying ways to beat Ohio State's defense but he knows it's going to be a very tough task. The Buckeyes are fast, physical and well coached and rank as high as anyone in the country in overall defense. 

The Buckeyes also have defensive end Chase Young, who might just be the best player in the country, who will personally try to get after Patterson on Saturday. Patterson is very aware of Young as well and sees him as a top priority heading into The Game on Saturday.

What would you be thinking if you were Patterson? Can Michigan neutralize Chase Young? Comment below!!!

Video: Good Michigan Morning 11/28/19

Steve Deace
1 0

A simple question with an obvious answer: if Michigan had played Ohio State's schedule, what would it's record be? 10-1 at absolute worst, that's what.

Ten Things I Think Will Happen For Michigan Against Ohio State

Brandon Brown
0

People are getting more and more excited for The Game. Here are some things I see happening.

Statement Made

Steve Deace
0

It didn't take long for Michigan to get its first statement win of the Juwan Howard era.

Opinion Roundtable: What Aspect Of Ohio State's Team Is The Biggest Concern?

Brandon Brown
3 0

Ohio State is the No. 1 team in the country so there are obviously a lot of things to be worried about when facing the Buckeyes.

Five Takeaways: Looking Closely At Michigan's Impressive Win Over North Carolina

Brandon Brown
0

Michigan is still rolling after a second-round win over North Carolina in the Bahamas.

Listen: Michigan OL Analyst Shares How To Block Chase Young

MichaelSpath
0

Former Michigan offensive lineman Rueben Riley started 20 games at right tackle during his career from 2003-06, and he discusses a plan of attack for the Wolverines as they try to block Ohio State defensive end Chase Young.

Michigan Football Chatter THE Game Week

MichaelSpath
0

The Michigan-Ohio State game is almost here and we've been collecting some thoughts from our sources and insiders. Read what they have to say about the Wolverines and their expectations for THE Game.

Top 5 Most Thankful Michigan Moments

Steve Deace
0

My top 5 Michigan moments I'm most thankful for in 2019.

Michigan Football Preview: Meet The Buckeyes

Jake Sage
0

Ohio State is the No. 1 team in college football. Get to know the Buckeyes in our preview.

Listen: MMQB With Devin Gardner Talks THE Game

MichaelSpath
1 0

Get ready for the Michigan-Ohio State game this week by listening to former Wolverine QB Devin Gardner, who threw for 451 yards and four touchdowns in the 2013 version of THE Game.