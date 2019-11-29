Video: Shea Patterson Talks Buckeye Defense, Chase Young

Senior quarterback Shea Patterson is working hard on identifying ways to beat Ohio State's defense but he knows it's going to be a very tough task. The Buckeyes are fast, physical and well coached and rank as high as anyone in the country in overall defense.

The Buckeyes also have defensive end Chase Young, who might just be the best player in the country, who will personally try to get after Patterson on Saturday. Patterson is very aware of Young as well and sees him as a top priority heading into The Game on Saturday.

