Ten Things I Thought Would Happen For Michigan Against Ohio State

Michigan got throttled by Ohio State....again. Because of that, not many of these pro-Michigan predictions came to fruition. Let's take a look at how my dad did on his first round of predictions.

Player Predictions

Josh Uche will have a strip sack — MISS

Uche was pretty much ineffective on the day. He only played 20 snaps and registered just one tackle on the day — no sacks, no forced fumbles.

Khaleke Hudson will lead the team in tackles — MISS

Hudson had a decent day, and finished with eight tackles, but that was second on the team to Aidan Hutchinson's 10. Hudson played all 79 defensive snaps but did not have a tackle for loss, sack or pass break up.

Shea Patterson will not throw an interception — MISS

Patterson got really hot through the middle third of the game but was forced to throw the ball way too much as the Wolverines fell way behind on the scoreboard. He threw the ball a whopping 43 times and ended up throwing an interception in the fourth quarter.

Donovan Peoples-Jones will score two touchdowns — MISS

Just before the end of the first quarter, Patterson found Peoples-Jones wide open over the middle of the field for a 25-yard touchdown. Just before halftime, Patterson put the ball right on Peoples-Jones in the end zone but a hit from Ohio State's safety jarred the ball loose. It was a tough catch while absorbing a hit, but it goes down as a drop and a missed opportunity for the Wolverines. Michigan had to settle for a 23-yard field goal from Quinn Nordin.

Quinn Nordin will kick the game-winning field goal — MISS

Yeah, this one obviously wasn't even close in a 30-point beatdown. Nordin did go 2-for-2 from 23 and 45 yards, but a game winner was never in the cards for U-M's kicker.

Team Predictions

Michigan will rush for at least 200 yards — MISS

Maybe my dad was confused and meant to say that Ohio State would rush for 200 yards. JK Dobbins did that on his rushing for a career high 211 yards on 31 carries. Michigan only ran for 91 yards total in the entire game. It was tough sledding for the Wolverines on the ground.

Michigan will lead at halftime — MISS

Ohio State lead 28-16 at the half, which could've been closer, but wasn't. A lost fumble by Patterson inside the 10-yard line certainly didn't help the cause and then having no answer for Dobbins to close the first half put the game out of reach.

Michigan will give up three big-play scores (20 or more yards) — HIT

Ohio State scored eight touchdowns on the day and three of them were from more than 20 yards out. Late in the first quarter, Justin Fields found Chris Olave down the right sideline for a 57-yard score. After being knocked out of the third quarter with an apparent knee injury, Fields returned with a brace on his left leg to find Garrett Wilson in the back of the end zone from the 30-yard line. Finally, Dobbins capped off the scoring for the Buckeyes with 6:30 remaining in the game on a 33-yard scamper.

Michigan will score an unorthodox touchdown — MISS

Michigan did score a touchdown on a reverse to Giles Jackson, but that's not necessarily unorthodox. The Wolverines didn't score a defensive or special teams touchdown, and that reverse can't really be considered a trick play.

Ohio State will fumble at least three times — MISS

Ohio State only fumbled twice on the day. Early in the game, JK Dobbins sprinted off tackle to the right, dropped the ball but it bounced right back to him without incident. Late in the third quarter, Garrett Wilson muffed a punt that was recovered by Jake McCurry.

