Michigan Wolverines Football: Position By Position Review — Defensive Back

Heading into the 2019 season, Michigan's secondary was expected to be very solid because of the level of experience. The Wolverines returned senior starters at cornerback and safety in Lavert Hill and Josh Metellus and had guys like junior safety Brad Hawkins and junior cornerback Ambry Thomas, who had both played quite a bit of football, penciled in as starters alongside of them. Sprinkle in five-star safety Daxton Hill and you had the making of a pretty exciting group.

When considering those four guys, Michael Spath recently asked a very direct question about the group on Twitter — who was Michigan's top member of the secondary this season?

The cornerbacks came away with a large majority of the 853 votes with Hill edging out Thomas 45 percent to 41 percent. As is usually the case with safeties, they were a little overlooked. The only time you really pay attention to them is if they make an interception or get beat badly. Everything in between kind of goes unnoticed but Hawkins and Metellus were quite good all year. Metellus pulled in just over eight percent of the vote, while Hawkins received 5.6 percent.

Hill finished the year with just 15 tackles but he did pick off three passes and broke up another nine. The senior corner finished near the top of several categories including passer rating when targeted on out-breaking routes, forced incompletion percentage and passer rating when targeted according to Pro Football Focus and was a consensus first-team all-Big Ten pick.

Thomas also picked off three passes on the year but added two fumble recoveries and recorded 34 tackles. Longer, rangier and probably faster than Hill, Thomas found himself around the ball a ton and will certainly return next year as one of the best cornerbacks in the country.

Metellus finished third on the team in tackles with 63 and also had 3.5 for loss. He picked off two passes and broke up five others but was also on the wrong end of several long touchdown passes this year. Michigan's defense was quite solid but if there was a long, explosive play, Metellus was usually in the trail position. He wasn't always put in the best position to succeed, but he still didn't look good at times against some dynamic athletes in the Big Ten.

Hawkins didn't have any impact plays on the season — no tackles for loss, no sacks, no interceptions and no fumble recoveries. He did rack up 50 tackles, and was usually solid and in the right place at the right time, but without any splash plays, he just didn't leave a mark on the minds of observers. He'll return next year as one of the leaders of the defense and should do a great job bringing Daxton Hill along.

