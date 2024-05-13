Michigan Football To Open 2024 Season In Primetime
The national champions will begin their title defense under the lights in the Big House.
Kickoff for Michigan Football's season-opener against Fresno State has been set for 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31 with NBC carrying the broadcast. This will be the 17th time the Wolverines will kickoff in primetime at Michigan Stadium, dating back to the classic 2011 victory over Notre Dame. The Wolverines are 14-2 all-time in home night games.
Michigan enters the 2024 season having lost much of its national championship-winning team from a year ago, including its head coach, starting quarterback, record-setting tailback and most of its defensive assistants. The Wolverines will look different under new head coach Sherrone Moore, but U-M returns many defensive standouts including tackles Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant, cornerback Will Johnson and safety Makari Paige.
Although Michigan opened as a 22-point favorite in this matchup, Fresno State isn't your typical early-season creampuff. The Bulldogs rank No. 54 (out of 134 FBS teams) in ESPN's pre-spring SP+ ratings, eighth-highest among Group of Five programs. Fresno State got off to an 8-1 start in 2023, including a road win at Purdue in their season-opener, before dropping the final three games of their regular season. The Bulldogs defeated New Mexico State in the Isleta New Mexico Bowl to finish 9-4 on the year.
Michigan's home tilt against Fresno State is the first of two Big Ten night games announced by NBC Sports on Monday. In Week 2, "Big Ten Saturday Night" will head to Lincoln, Nebraska for a rivalry showdown between the Cornhuskers and Colorado Buffaloes.
