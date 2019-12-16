Wolverine Digest
Video: Shea Patterson Talks Alabama

Brandon Brown

Senior quarterback Shea Patterson took home MVP honors at Sunday night's Schemmy Awards and afterwards fielded questions from the media. In a not-so-surprising development, most of those questions were about Michigan's bowl opponent, Alabama. 

Patterson has obviously seen Alabama up close before as the former quarterback at Ole Miss, but that was then and this is now. He spoke about that, along with Bama's defense, offense and more. Patterson also touched on the expectation he has for his teammates in the game and what a win would mean for U-M.

A Michigan Football Fan's Guide To The Next 9 Months

Steve Deace

Here's what awaits Michigan football fans each month between now and kickoff to the 2020 season.

What We Learned About Michigan Hoops After Historically Tough Stretch

Steve Deace

The Wolverines just completed a grueling schedule -- 7 top 50 teams in just 17 days. What did it teach us about this Michigan basketball team?

Video: Good Michigan Morning 12/16/19

Steve Deace

Michigan football is on lock down right now. No drama on the horizon, not even with National Signing Day looming.

Michigan Wolverines Football: Position By Position Review — Running Back

Brandon Brown

Michigan had a couple of bright spots in the backfield this year but who shined the brightest?

BREAKING: Tarik Black Enters The Transfer Portal

Brandon Brown

Junior wide receiver Nico Collins never really got it going at Michigan so now he'll try to do so elsewhere.

Shea Patterson Is Michigan's MVP

Brandon Brown

Michigan got contributions from a lot of guys this year but no one was more important than Shea Patterson.

Michigan Wolverines Football: The Schemmy Awards

Brandon Brown

Michigan is sitting at 9-3 with a huge matchup against Alabama on the docket. Before preparation begins for the postseason matchup, the team has some awards to give out.

Michigan Wolverines Basketball Stock Report: December 15, 2019

Brandon Brown

Michigan has now lost two in a row but some young players are starting to step up.

Video & Analysis: Juwan Howard Defends Zavier Simpson Taking Final Shot

MichaelSpath

Zavier Simpson missed the final shot in Saturday's 71-70 loss to Oregon, but coach Juwan Howard explains why it was the right shot to take, by the right person.

Daydrion Taylor Talks Woodson, Brady; Hit That Ended His Career

Staff of WolverineDigest.com

On Friday's #GameOfMyLife, former safety Daydrion Taylor discussed the hit in 1997 at Penn State that ended his playing career but molded him into the person he is today.