Video: Shea Patterson Talks Alabama

Senior quarterback Shea Patterson took home MVP honors at Sunday night's Schemmy Awards and afterwards fielded questions from the media. In a not-so-surprising development, most of those questions were about Michigan's bowl opponent, Alabama.

Patterson has obviously seen Alabama up close before as the former quarterback at Ole Miss, but that was then and this is now. He spoke about that, along with Bama's defense, offense and more. Patterson also touched on the expectation he has for his teammates in the game and what a win would mean for U-M.

