Week 12 Stock Report: Ranking Michigan Football's Top 25 Players

Michigan is 8-2 (5-2) after a dominant win over Michigan State. The Spartans actually drew first blood but it was all Michigan after that. The Wolverines scored in bunches and ultimately won the game going away, 44-10. With 10 games in the books, here's WolverineDigest.com's Stock Report based on in-game performance.

Sophomore defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is still No. 1 after a consistent and solid performance. Jim Harbaugh said that Hutchinson played like a "man possessed" against the Spartans. The big sophomore missed some action after getting his bell rung but it turns out it was more of a sore neck issue than it was a concussion scare. He'll be good to go against Indiana.

Junior wide receiver Nico Collins is still No. 2 after another good game where he caught three balls for 45 yards and a touchdown. He continues to be a threat regardless of the coverage on the field.

Senior safety Josh Metellus is in the third spot after yet another very strong outing. He was second on the team with six tackles and was routinely in position as we've been accustomed to seeing this year. He's been consistently very good at the back of U-M's defense.

Both senior offensive linemen Jon Runyan Jr. and Ben Bredeson are up a few spots and now sit at No. 5 and 11 respectively. The left side of U-M's offensive line is playing as well as anyone on the team and have kept Shea Patterson clean for the most part. They've also been very good in the run game even though they weren't called upon as much in that regard against the Spartans.

Speaking of Shea Patterson, he's up to No. 8 after his best performance in a winged helmet. The senior went 24-of-33 for 384 yards and four touchdowns. He was on point all day and really commanded the offense from start to finish.

Just ahead of Patterson is his favorite target, sophomore wide receiver Ronnie Bell. The slippery pass catcher jumped up to No. 7 from No. 21 after consistently being one of the best receivers in the game. He blew against Sparty making nine grabs for 150 yards. He still hasn't found the end zone in 2019, but he's been reliable, explosive and steady all year.

All five starting linemen are on the list again with senior Michael Onwenu, junior Cesar Ruiz and redshirt freshman Jalen Mayfield occupying No. 18, 19 and 21 respectively. The trio, along with Runyan and Bredeson, have been solid and are still improving.

Senior defensive end Mike Danna is up a couple of spots after another impressive game. The Central Michigan transfer had six tackles including a sack against the Spartans and consistently provides good minutes off the bench. He's been better than most expected and deserves to be in the top 25.

Finally, senior defensive tackle Carlo Kemp is now on the list at No. 25. He's just been a grinder in the middle of the defensive line and refuses to give up ground. He had four tackles and 1.5 sacks against the Spartans and certainly stuck out from the middle of that front. He's obviously a big reason why U-M has been so good against the run as well.

Would you move anyone? Does anyone else need to be on the list? Comment below!!!