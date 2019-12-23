Taking A Closer Look At Michigan's Early Enrollees

Michigan might not be completely done with its 2020 recruiting class but things are official for 22 signees as of last Wednesday and things are really official for six young men as they enrolled early and are already on campus.

Running back Blake Corum

Breakdown: Listed at 5-8, 193 pounds, Corum obviously isn't a big bruiser of a running back but he's very complete. He can run between the tackles and find open space with exceptional vision and cut-back ability and can also beat defenders to the edge with speed. He's a solid receiver out of the backfield and really does a good job in space.

While starting for powerhouse St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Md. this past season, he carried the ball 145 times for 1,266 yards and scored 19 rushing touchdowns. He also had eight receptions for 152 yards and three more touchdowns.

2020 Outlook: Some think that Corum is going to contribute immediately but I'm just not sure. And it actually has nothing to do with Corum. Michigan is bringing back Zach Charbonnet, Hassan Haskins and Chris Evans to its backfield. That's a really nice blend of skilled guys who have played a good bit of football at this point. If Corum can crack that lineup, that's just a sign of how good he really is. I do think he's very talented and has the ability to play as a freshman, I'm just not sure he'll be needed.

Linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green

Breakdown: Hill-Green is high cut, long and rangy at 6-1, 230 pounds. He's got really good size and runs well for an inside linebacker prospect. Another St. Frances Panther, Hill-Green was part of a defense that shut out six high-caliber opponents in 2019.

2020 Outlook: Hill-Green could be a contributor on special teams but likely won't be needed as a rotational player on a defense that returns linebackers like Josh Ross and Cameron McGrone. How Hill-Green develops will determine where and when he plays, but that probably won't happen next fall.

Defensive end Braiden McGregor

Breakdown: McGregor has everything you need in a pass rushing defensive end. He's listed at 6-5, 248 pounds on Michigan's roster, but he recently said on Twitter that he's 6-6, 260 pounds, which I tend to believe.

He runs like a deer for someone his size and has great athleticism, which he put on display as a tight end/wide receiver in high school. Some schools, including Alabama, actually recruited McGregor as a tight end.

2020 Outlook: I watched McGregor in person several times and he shows flashes of being absolutely special. At times, however, he did look outmatched against other elite prospects at big time camps. He's a ball of clay right now. He has everything you want in a defensive end but he's got to get stronger, more diverse and more familiar with other big time players. Unfortunately, he tore up his knee during his senior season, so while he is on campus, he's rehabbing and lifting until he's ready to return to the field again. I feel like he could be close by the time fall camp rolls around, but time will tell.

Safety Makari Paige

Breakdown: If you could make a free safety in a laboratory, it would probably look something like Paige. He's listed at 6-3, 192 pounds on Michigan's roster and still looks thin. He could easily add 20 pounds to his frame to become a menacing 215-pound ballhawk at the back of U-M's defense.

He's very fast and instinctive and also possesses great ball skills. Whether it's against the run or the pass, Paige has a knack for making plays around the ball. He's athletic and fast but plays even faster because of his football IQ.

2020 Outlook: Because Michigan brings back safeties Brad Hawkins and Daxton Hill, Paige probably isn't needed as a true freshman, which is ideal because he'll be able put on weight and get ready for the physicality of Big Ten football. In my opinion, he's skilled enough to play, but could really benefit from a year in the weight training program. I guess there's a chance he plays on special teams, but I don't see him being used much on defense as a rookie.

Cornerback Andre Seldon

Breakdown: Seldon is an absolute dog. Despite being generously listed at 5-8, 154 pounds, Seldon plays with a massive chip on his shoulder and is one of the most competitive players I've ever seen. He backs up his edginess with sprinter speed and extremely loose hips and quick feet. He's usually going to be the smallest player on the field but he routinely locks down receivers of all shapes and sizes, with or without pads on.

Seldon registered 27 tackles, six interceptions and three pass breakups as a senior. He took one of his interceptions back for a touchdown and also had four punt returns for scores. He's electric with the ball in his hands and has a propensity for making the big play.

2020 Outlook: Even though Seldon is going to be the smallest player on Michigan's roster next fall, I actually think he might be able to carve out a role on defense. With Daxton Hill likely moving to a full time, starting role at safety, his nickel spot opens up, which is exactly what Seldon was recruited to play. He has the perfect skill set to run with quicker slot receivers and will have no problem playing physically and making tackles. That's just the kind of player he is.

Offensive lineman Zak Zinter

Breakdown: At 6-6, 300 pounds, Zinter is already in the college-ready ballpark size wise. His mother actually posted some photos on Twitter of him in his No. 65 practice jersey and he doesn't look undersized at all. He's played every position along the offensive line in high school and brings that position versatility with him to Ann Arbor.

As a stout, thickly built kid who excels as a run blocker, Zinter probably projects best to guard but could play right tackle because of his quick feet and overall athleticism. He bends well and does a good job as a pull, again, suggesting that he's probably a future guard.

2020 Outlook: Michigan has really built up some quality depth along the offensive line so Zinter won't be needed next fall. There's a chance he trots onto the field in mop up duty, like we saw with Karsen Barnhart at times in 2019, but that would likely be the extent of it. If he somehow usurps other linemen already on the roster, that would mean he's ahead of his expected development.

Defensive lineman Aaron Lewis and viper William Mohan are also enrolling early, but won't be on campus until January, which means their first action will be during spring football.

