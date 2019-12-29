Wolverine Digest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Michigan Wolverines Football Talk: Day Two In Orlando

Brandon Brown

Saturday marked Michigan's second day in Orlando as the Wolverines prepare for Alabama on New Year's Day. 

News Links

• Wolverine247's Zach Shaw compiled key quotes from several Michigan players after a day of practice ranging from future decisions to a loose scouting report of Alabama and everything in between.

• Shaw also put together a handful of observations from Michigan's practice earlier today. The media members aren't allowed to hang out for U-M's entire practice but being able to see the team a little bit is more than we got all year long in Ann Arbor.

• Angelique Chengelis of The Detroit News spent some time with Michigan senior tight end Sean McKeon and picked up some interesting quotes. The veteran Wolverines knows all about Alabama's history, but he's not ready to anoint them as unbeatable.

• Orion Sang of The Detroit Free Press reported on a couple of position changes and provided some injury updates after checking out practice earlier today.

• Sang also spent some time with junior wide receiver Nico Collins and junior center Cesar Ruiz in order to gauge their interest in returning to Michigan next year. Both players will eventually be playing on Sunday, but will be in 2020 or 2021?

Twitter Blast

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michigan Football: Odds On Who's Coming, Going, And Staying

Steve Deace

Reading the tea leaves, here's the odds we'd place on who's back next year, who's not, and who still might come into the Michigan football fold.

Video: Good Michigan Morning 12/27/19

Steve Deace

Michigan's 2020 opening opponent, Washington, is going to have a new look next season.

Michigan's Top 10 Sports Stories Of The Decade, Part II

Steve Deace

With the 2010s coming to a close, it's time to take a look back at the biggest Michigan sports stories of the decade. Part II looks at our picks for the top five.

Michigan Wolverines Football Talk: Bowl Game Developments, More

Brandon Brown

Here's a collection of all things Michigan football as the Wolverines prepare to take on Alabama in the Citrus Bowl.

How Optimistic Are Michigan Fans About The Bowl Game?

Brandon Brown

Outside of the playoffs, Michigan and Alabama is the marquee matchup for the postseason.

Opinion Roundtable: What Are Michigan Chances Against Alabama?

Brandon Brown

Michigan has as tough a task as any team in the country with its bowl matchup against Alabama.

Video & Analysis: Juwan Howard Talks Isaiah Livers' Injury, Potential Starting Five

Brandon Brown

With Isaiah Livers out indefinitely, Juwan Howard now has to come up with a new starting five.

Video: Get To Know Brandon Wade

Brandon Brown

Michigan has added a mid-year walk on in local product Brandon Wade.

Talking Alabama With Crimson Tide Insider

Brandon Brown

Everything you need to know about Michigan's matchup with Alabama.

Talking Points: Michigan Basketball Pre- & Post-Op Of A Much Needed Win Over The Blue Hose

Kevin Minor

Michigan blasted Presbyterian last weekend, which was a needed victory after a tough stretch.