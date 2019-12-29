Michigan Wolverines Football Talk: Day Two In Orlando

Saturday marked Michigan's second day in Orlando as the Wolverines prepare for Alabama on New Year's Day.

News Links

• Wolverine247's Zach Shaw compiled key quotes from several Michigan players after a day of practice ranging from future decisions to a loose scouting report of Alabama and everything in between.

• Shaw also put together a handful of observations from Michigan's practice earlier today. The media members aren't allowed to hang out for U-M's entire practice but being able to see the team a little bit is more than we got all year long in Ann Arbor.

• Angelique Chengelis of The Detroit News spent some time with Michigan senior tight end Sean McKeon and picked up some interesting quotes. The veteran Wolverines knows all about Alabama's history, but he's not ready to anoint them as unbeatable.

• Orion Sang of The Detroit Free Press reported on a couple of position changes and provided some injury updates after checking out practice earlier today.

• Sang also spent some time with junior wide receiver Nico Collins and junior center Cesar Ruiz in order to gauge their interest in returning to Michigan next year. Both players will eventually be playing on Sunday, but will be in 2020 or 2021?

