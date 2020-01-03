Wolverine Digest
Ten Things I Thought Would Happen For Michigan Against Alabama

Brandon Brown

Player Predictions

Shea Patterson will throw for at least 300 yards — MISS

Patterson was dealing in the first half and had Michigan on top of Alabama, 16-14, at halftime. In the second half, however, he struggled. Michigan didn't score after the break and lost by 19 points after Mac Jones outplayed Patterson in a big way. Michigan's senior quarterback finished 17-of-37 for 233 yards and a score against two interception. It looked like Patterson was going to eclipse 300 yards easily, but ended up falling 67 yards short.

Donovan Peoples-Jones will score a touchdown — MISS

Peoples-Jones was targeted four times but only made one catch for 34 yards. Quarterback Shea Patterson was off for most of the day including downfield a few times to Peoples-Jones. 

Hassan Haskins will lead the team in attempts and rushing yards — HIT, MISS

Haskins did have more carries than anyone else on the team but freshman Zach Charbonnet outgained him 84 to 61. Both backs were very productive in the first half but were bottled up for the most part in the second half once Alabama adjusted to U-M's attack.

Josh Uche will sack Mac Jones — MISS

Unbelievably, Michigan did not record one sack in the entire game and Uche only recorded one tackle in the contest. Alabama quarterback Mac Jones was able to sit calmly in the pocket for most of the day and that's why he went 16-of-25 for 327 yards and three touchdowns. 

Chris Hinton will play more than 50 snaps — MISS

Alabama actually only ran 55 offensive plays on the day, making it even tougher for Hinton to get to the 50 mark. Hinton played a lot, but came up 14 snaps short of the half-century total. Hinton's season high for snaps remains 38 against Ohio State.

Team Predictions

Three Michigan freshmen will catch a pass — MISS

The only freshmen to catch a pass against Alabama were Mike Sainristil and Giles Jackson. Tight end Erick All did not play and wide receiver Cornelius Johnson only played nine snaps. Running back Zach Charbonnet played a lot but was not targeted in the passing game.

Michigan will score first — MISS

This one set up well to happen but Michigan couldn't punch it. Michigan got the ball first, which I thought would happen either because U-M would receive or Alabama would defer. Giles Jackson returned the kick 50 yards out past midfield but the Wolverines could not capitalize. The Wolverines punted it to the Tide and Mac Jones hit Jerry Jeudy on an 85-yard scoring pass to give Alabama points first.

Alabama will hold Michigan under 150 yards rushing — MISS

Alabama only gave up 138 rushing yards per game over the course of the season but Michigan managed to rack up 162, mostly in the first half. The Crimson Tide adjusted and shut U-M down in the second half, but Charbonnet and Haskins had more success than most probably expected.

Two of Alabama's wide receivers will score a touchdown — HIT

It didn't take long for half of this prediction to come true with Jeudy scoring from 85 yards out on Alabama's first offensive play. The second receiver score came in the third quarter when Jones hit Devonta Smith on a 42-yard bomb. Jones also found tight end Miller Forristall on a 20-yard scoring strike in the fourth quarter.

A Michigan linebacker will be involved in a turnover — MISS

Michigan's linebackers racked up 21 tackles in the game but were not involved in a turnover. In fact, Alabama was clean all game long and didn't turn it over once. Michigan didn't record a sack and no forced turnovers, which makes it pretty much impossible to beat a team like Alabama. 

What surprised you most about the game? How do you think the players are feeling heading into the 2020 season? Comment below!!!

