Video: Catching Up With Cameron McGrone And Joe Milton In Orlando

Brandon Brown

Redshirt freshman linebacker Cameron McGrone exploded onto the scene this year in Josh Ross' absence and redshirt freshman Joe Milton might just be the quarterback of the future. 

While at Fun Spot America Theme Park with youth from the Orlando area, the duo first stopped to talk with the media about several topics. Milton shot down any transfer rumors and also discussed battling against Dylan McCaffrey for the starting spot next year. McGrone kept it simple talking mostly about facing Alabama but was also asked about his and the team's feelings after the Ohio State game. That and more from the talented second-year players.

Football

Listen: Discussing Dan Dierdorf's Surprising Comments Surrounding Michigan's Bowl Game

Brandon Brown

When a quintessential Michigan Man declares a moral victory as a positive heading into the offseason, you've got a problem.

Video: Good Michigan Morning 12/30/19

Steve Deace

I strip my soul bare in this video, that's a little bit longer than most. But that's what it takes to explain why I'm a frustrated Michigan football fananalyst.

Michigan Football Hopes Decade To Forget Doesn't Repeat

MichaelSpath

As we prepare to flip the calendar into a new decade of Michigan football, one is left hoping, praying that better days lie ahead after the program's worst 10-year span in school history.

Video: Ben Bredeson On Alabama's Defensive Line

Brandon Brown

Ben Bredeson knows that Alabama will provide perhaps the toughest challenge of any team this year.

Video: Josh Gattis Talks Alabama Defense

Brandon Brown

Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis knows that he'll have his hands full against Alabama's defense.

Questions We're Asking: Is A Close Bowl Loss Good Enough For Michigan?

MichaelSpath

In this week's Sunday column, we look ahead to the Michigan bowl game, talk Don Brown and preview next weekend's hoops showdown with Michigan State.

Michigan Completes Non-Conference Schedule: Here's What We Learned

Steve Deace

With the non-conference portion of the schedule now complete, we've got a decent scouting report on Michigan basketball's strengths and weaknesses heading into the grind of Big Ten play.

Video: Brandon Johns Jr. Talks His Game, Isaiah Livers' Game

Brandon Brown

Brandon Johns Jr. started for the first time in his young career in the absence of Isaiah Livers and performed well.

Five Takeaways: Michigan Beats Up On UMass-Lowell

Brandon Brown

Michigan dominated another non-conference foe and can now focus on the upcoming Big Ten season.

Michigan Football: Odds On Who's Coming, Going, And Staying

Steve Deace

Reading the tea leaves, here's the odds we'd place on who's back next year, who's not, and who still might come into the Michigan football fold.