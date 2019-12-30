Video: Catching Up With Cameron McGrone And Joe Milton In Orlando

Redshirt freshman linebacker Cameron McGrone exploded onto the scene this year in Josh Ross' absence and redshirt freshman Joe Milton might just be the quarterback of the future.

While at Fun Spot America Theme Park with youth from the Orlando area, the duo first stopped to talk with the media about several topics. Milton shot down any transfer rumors and also discussed battling against Dylan McCaffrey for the starting spot next year. McGrone kept it simple talking mostly about facing Alabama but was also asked about his and the team's feelings after the Ohio State game. That and more from the talented second-year players.

