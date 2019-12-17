Video: Jordan Glasgow And Kwity Paye Discuss Matchup With Alabama

Senior Jordan Glasgow and junior Kwity Paye both seem very excited to play against Alabama in the Citrus Bowl. They both said that their own feelings represent the vibe of the entire team as well. They spoke about that, the prospect of teammates sitting out and why they're excited to face the Crimson Tide.

