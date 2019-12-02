Winners And Losers In The Big Ten After Week 14

Ohio State finished the regular season undefeated after pounding Michigan over the weekend. Michigan is now 9-3 after being blown out by the Buckeyes and a few other teams picked up nice wins. All 14 Big Ten teams played over the weekend and for the most part, things played out how you'd expect. Here's a look at the Big Ten's winners and losers from week 14.

Winners

Ohio State

Finishing the year with a 29-point beatdown of your biggest rival to stay undefeated, represent the Big Ten East in the title game and solidifying your position in the College Football Playoff is worthy of praise. First year head coach Ryan Day took over for Urban Meyer and did not miss a beat. In fact, the Buckeyes looked as good or better this year than they did under Meyer, which is really saying something. Ohio State went into Ann Arbor and punched Michigan in the mouth. Winning The Game 56-27 sends a message and shows the rest of the country just how dominant they can be.

Rutgers

Hear me out...Sure, the Scarlet Knights lost to Penn State this weekend, 27-6, finished 2-10 and weren't competitive in any conference games. With that said, Rutgers made a move quickly and rehired Greg Schiano to be its new head coach. Chris Ash was a massive failure and Nunzio Campanile did what he could in the interim. Now their savior is back at the helm and that's about the best case scenario for a terrible program. It's a small, small win but the best thing that's happened to them all season.

Wisconsin

The Badgers went on the road and beat Minnesota 38-17 for the right to represent the Big Ten West in the conference title game. Wisconsin has been pretty solid all season save the loss at Illinois but they'll get a big shot at redemption against Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship. Ohio State beat Wisconsin by 31 earlier this year but now the Badgers have a chance for revenge.

Losers

Illinois

The Illini reached six wins to become bowl eligible a couple of weeks ago and looked like they might even win eight games. Last week they lost to Iowa at Kinnick Stadium, which isn't anything to be ashamed of, but a home loss to a two-win Northwestern this past weekend is. The Wildcats were 2-9 on the season and Illinois somehow let them come into Champaign and leave with a 29-10 win. Not a good look ahead of the rare bowl appearance.

Michigan

Michigan was a nine-point underdog at home against Ohio State and ended up losing by 29. The Wolverines still have no answer for the Buckeyes and even with Urban Meyer, Dwayne Haskins and several other pros gone, Ohio State still did whatever it wanted against U-M. JK Dobbins ran for 211 yards and four touchdowns against Don Brown's defense, that seems to get smoked against every good team, and Justin Fields was pretty much allowed to do whatever was dialed up with little resistance. All in all, it was an embarrassing effort in what's become old hat.

Nebraska

The Huskers only lost by three at home to Iowa, but finished the year 5-7 and will miss a bowl game again under their "savior" Scott Frost. The Huskers are now 9-15 over the last two years and aren't putting very competitive teams on the field. Experts and Nebraska fans certainly expected more from Frost and his squads — they belong on the loser list.

