Michigan Football vs. TCU, College Football Playoff, Jim Harbaugh, Players Arrive

Michigan is chasing 14-0 with a matchup with TCU looming.

Christmas is now in the rearview mirror and we're inside of a week until Michigan's playoff game against TCU. Jim Harbaugh and his Wolverines arrived in Arizona on Monday evening to some excited folks and a pretty legitimate welcoming committee consisting of fans, bowl reps, members of the media and even the official mascot of the Fiesta Bowl. Now that the Wolverines are here, it's time to get to work.

Some of that work will include practices throughout the week ahead of Saturday's game. Harbaugh said that practices back in Ann Arbor have gone well in preparation for the bowl this week, but now that they're on location, the Wolverines need to lock all the way in and focus on the Horned Frogs. The team is likely already there, which should come has no surprise given how they have prepared and performed all season. Now, we're just five days away from see it potentially pay off.

