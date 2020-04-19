Michigan Wolverines Transfer Tracker

The transfer portal has made switching schools easier and more public and so far, nine former scholarship football players and two scholarship basketball players have entered the portal since last October. Here's a look at the latest with each after a few have made decisions over the past week.

Football

Jordan Anthony

The former four-star linebacker announced that he was transferring back in December but is still looking for a home. He played very sparingly at Michigan and finished his career with 14 tackles including one for loss and one sack.

Tarik Black

After battling through injuries and just not playing very much, Black announce that he'd be transferrin in December as well, about a week after Anthony. Another four-star prospect with a lot of promise, Black just couldn't stay on the field and seemed to care more about himself than the team when he was in action. He showed flashed, but ultimately finished his career at U-M with just 40 catches for 507 yards and two touchdowns. Black has not picked a new school yet.

Michael Dwumfour

Michigan could use some more depth at defensive tackle but they won't be getting it from Dwumfour. The 6-2, 282-pounder announced that he'd be leaving Michigan in January and has since announced that he will finish out his college career closer to home at Rutgers. While at U-M, Dwumfour compiled 33 total tackles including 6.5 for loss and a sack.

Jaylen Kelly-Powell

Just a few days before Dwumfour, it was safety/cornerback Jaylen Kelly-Powell who announced he'd be leaving Michigan. Kelly-Powell could just never really find the field in Ann Arbor. He recorded seven tackles during his time at U-M. He has not picked a new school yet.

Devin Gil

Gil actually played some meaningful snaps at Michigan but was ultimately passed up by younger, more talented players like Josh Ross and Cameron McGrone as evidence by his game participation numbers dropping fro 12 in 2018 to just six last season. He finished his Michigan career with 45 tackles including 3.5 for loss and a sack and will hopefully resurrect his career at South Florida.

Mustapha Muhammad

Muhammad was a pretty touted, four-star prospect coming out of high school and signing him was a nice win for Michigan in the state of Texas. Muhammad only appeared in two games during his two years at Michigan and did not record a stat. After being passed by Erick All on the depth chart, Muhammad decided to finish his playing career closer to home at Houston.

Stephen Spanellis

Spanellis played in 37 career games including 14 as a reserve offensive lineman but decided to finish out his collegiate career at Vanderbilt. Michigan is trying to fill four starting spots on the offensive but it seems Spanellis still saw the writing on the wall and headed for greener pastures and more playing time.

Tru Wilson

A former walk-on who became a fan favorite as evidenced by the chants of "Truuuuu" every time he touched the ball, Wilson outplayed his recruiting profile at Michigan. The 5-10, 200-pounder ended up carrying the ball 107 times for 586 and two scores. He just announced earlier today that he'll be finishing his playing career at FCS Northern Colorado, where he'll likely make a push to be the starting running back.

J'Marick Woods

Woods announced his intentions to transfer back in October after seeing that he wasn't going to play over guys like Brad Hawkins or Daxton Hill. He landed on Duke and will be eligible to play this fall. Woods played in just 12 games over three years and finished his Michigan career with 23 tackles.

Basketball

Colin Castleton

After two disappointing seasons in Ann Arbor where he just couldn't carve out any real minutes, Castleton has decided to transfer. The 6-11 big man only played six minutes per game while at U-M and finished averaging less than three points and two rebounds per game. He's a Florida native, but has not picked a new school yet.

David DeJulius

It looked like DeJulius may be in line to start for Michigan next year but instead, the Wolverines procured a commitment from Columbia graduate transfer point guard Mike Smith. DeJulius averaged seven points per game this past season and played more than 20 minutes per contest. Still, he saw a better opportunity for himself at Cincinnati, which he announced earlier this week.