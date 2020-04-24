Michigan’s 2021 Class Grows With Cornerback Ja’Den McBurrows’ Commitment

Michigan has built a heap of momentum lately with its 2021 class, and U-M continued to tear it up on the recruiting trail when Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas three-star cornerback Ja’Den McBurrows committed to the Wolverines on Friday afternoon.

With McBurrows in the fold, Michigan now has 10 commitments overall in the ’21 cycle, a class that ranks No. 10 in the country and No. 4 in the Big Ten according to 247Sports.com. Among Michigan’s commits, four are on the defensive end, and McBurrows checks in as the lone defensive back pledge of the group.

Standing at 5-10 and 175 pounds, McBurrows is not the biggest defensive back by any means, but he does show lightning quick reflexes. McBurrows has an instinctive nature as he locates and then breaks on the ball quickly. He also has active hands that work to bat down passes before his receiver can secure the ball.

On film, McBurrows plays a lot of zone coverage or off-man looks, and his quickness makes it difficult for receivers to find space downfield. But in addition to his ability to patrol the airways, McBurrows is also an asset in the special teams department on coverage duty or returning kickoffs.

On the recruiting trail, Michigan was relatively late to the party, only offering the standout three-star prospect on Jan. 28. Before that time, McBurrows had already landed offers from LSU, Ohio State, Georgia, Florida State and Miami, and it was clear he was well on his way to becoming a national prospect.

Still, once Michigan entered the picture, it turned up the heat as U-M cornerbacks coach Michael Zordich put McBurrows high on his recruiting board and worked to earn a commitment from the Florida prospect.

Another element to note is that McBurrows plays for St. Thomas Aquinas, which is a perennial powerhouse among Florida football teams. The 2020 defense at Aquinas is particularly stacked at the moment, and Michigan is heavily interested in two of McBurrows’ teammates as well— four-star inside linebacker Jaydon Hood and four-star defensive end Dallas Turner. If Michigan could pull this talented trio out of Florida, it would go a long ways in ensuring U-M lands one of the top recruiting classes in the country, particularly from a defensive perspective.

Click here for a link to watch McBurrows’ junior highlight tape.

Michigan’s 2021 recruiting class grows once again as three-star cornerback Ja’Den McBurrows picked Michigan over a competitive field of offers. Where would you use McBurrows at the next level, cornerback, nickel or safety? Let us know!