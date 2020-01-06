Wolverine Digest
Listen: MMQB With Devin Gardner Breaks Down Quarterback Play

MichaelSpath

On Monday's "Inside the Huddle with Michael Spath" former Michigan quarterback Devin Gardner offers his thoughts on the Wolverines' Citrus Bowl loss to Alabama, the play of Shea Patterson and U-M's future under center, and more. 

You can listen to Gardner live Mondays from 12-1pm on WTKA (WTKA.com or 1050AM in Ann Arbor) or download the podcasts. You can also catch Gardner this Tuesday at Wolverine State Brewing Co. from 6-8pm for Football 101 in which he breaks down the film of the Alabama game and takes questions. 

Live Game Day Updates: Michigan vs. Alabama

Brandon Brown

This post will be where Michigan fans can chat with each other about what happens.

Good Michigan Morning: 01/06/20

Steve Deace

We begin a two week series looking at my top 10 Michigan sports predictions for 2020.

Nico Collins Returning For Senior Season

MichaelSpath

Michigan football got a boost of good news Sunday evening when wide receiver Nico Collins announced his intent to return for a senior season.

Brian Lewerke: The Latest Example Self-Awareness Is Dead

Steve Deace

Better to be merely thought of as a fool, then to log on to Twitter and confirm it for everybody.

Questions We're Asking: Does Michigan's Roster Have A Generational Talent?

MichaelSpath

In this week's questions, we discuss whether U-M has a generational talent on its football roster and also look at the shifting Michigan-MSU hoops rivalry.

BREAKING: Donovan Peoples-Jones Declares For NFL Draft

Brandon Brown

Michigan's third-leading receiver has opted to forgo his senior season and test the NFL waters.

Cesar Ruiz Declares For NFL Draft, Michigan Must Replace Four OL Starters

MichaelSpath

Michigan junior center Cesar Ruiz announced on Twitter today he is leaving for the NFL, and U-M most now replace four starters.

Way Too Early Michigan Football Prediction For 2020

MichaelSpath

Michigan's 2019 season has just ended, and while this preview will certainly change with departures, additions and glimpses of the team this spring, we go game-by-game forecasting 2020.

Darion Green-Warren Goes Blue

Steve Deace

Darion Green-Warren, one of the top cornerbacks on the West Coast, made it official on Saturday -- he's a Wolverine.

Five Takeaways: Michigan State Runs Michigan Out Of The Breslin Center

Brandon Brown

Michigan went into East Lansing and got handled by the Spartans losing 87-69.