Listen: MMQB With Devin Gardner Breaks Down Quarterback Play
On Monday's "Inside the Huddle with Michael Spath" former Michigan quarterback Devin Gardner offers his thoughts on the Wolverines' Citrus Bowl loss to Alabama, the play of Shea Patterson and U-M's future under center, and more.
You can listen to Gardner live Mondays from 12-1pm on WTKA (WTKA.com or 1050AM in Ann Arbor) or download the podcasts. You can also catch Gardner this Tuesday at Wolverine State Brewing Co. from 6-8pm for Football 101 in which he breaks down the film of the Alabama game and takes questions.