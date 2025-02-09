Nations No. 1 recruit has Michigan in his top six, but no leader named yet
Jackson Cantwell, the 2026 number one overall recruit, is officially down to six schools in his recruitment, and each program represents a powerhouse in college football. The 6-foot-7, 305-pound offensive tackle has narrowed his options to Georgia, Miami, Ohio State, Oregon, Michigan, and his home-state school, Missouri. This selection highlights the heavy hitters in college football, with each program having its own strengths in terms of tradition, coaching staff, and resources.
Cantwell’s recruitment is already shaping up to be one of the most high-profile battles of the 2026 class. The highly sought-after prospect has yet to name a leader in his recruitment, noting that he could see himself attending any of the six schools. He’s said that his decision will come down to a combination of factors, including the program’s fit for his development, but a huge factor in this decision will undoubtedly be the impact of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals.
As the number one recruit, Cantwell is in a unique position. Top-tier recruits like him have the ability to demand millions of dollars in NIL compensation, along with various perks and accommodations for their families. These deals play a crucial role in recruitment, with the wealth of opportunities available at programs that can maximize these benefits making them especially appealing. NIL is quickly becoming a game-changer, and Cantwell’s recruitment is no exception.
Of the six schools left standing, Michigan is poised to be a major player, thanks in large part to their revamped NIL strategy. Under head coach Sherrone Moore, Michigan has significantly adjusted its recruiting approach and put a strong emphasis on NIL opportunities for its athletes. This proactive approach could prove to be a significant factor in Cantwell’s decision-making process, as the Wolverines have shown they are serious about leveraging NIL to attract top talent. Cantwell specifically mentioned Michigan's offensive line prowess and winning culture as positives for choosing to make Ann Arbor his next stop.
As it stands, Michigan has positioned itself as a major contender in the race for Cantwell’s commitment. The Wolverines have demonstrated their ability to adapt to the evolving landscape of college football recruiting, with NIL deals becoming an integral part of their strategy. Michigan’s growing success on the field, paired with their ability to offer NIL opportunities, makes them a strong contender to secure the services of the 2026 class’s top recruit.
With the 2026 recruiting cycle still in its early stages, Cantwell’s decision may stretch out for months. Given the caliber of the schools involved, this will be a recruitment that fans across the country will be keeping a close eye on. While the final decision may not come until the last signing day of the 2026 class, Michigan’s aggressive NIL strategy and its strong presence in Cantwell’s final list mean they will be in the mix every step of the way.
