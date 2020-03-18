WolverineDigest
New England Newspapers and Social Media React To Tom Brady’s Departure

Brandon Brown

Late Tuesday night, New England Patriots’ star quarterback Tom Brady announced that he would be leaving the cold and headed to the heat as he joins the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, after 20 years with the Patriots. Despite the Coronavirus Pandemic dominating the headlines, most papers on their front page for the veteran QB’s bombshell. One thing is certain: Tom Brady’s footprint and legacy will be forever be imprinted in New England and the Patriots.

Patriots fan/Buccaneers fan or not, what were your reactions? What do you think Brady will do to the NFC South? Comment below!!!

Video: Good Michigan Morning 03/18/20

If you're already looking ahead to next college basketball season, Michigan is a pretty good bet.

Steve Deace

Awolverine

Early Look At Michigan's Potential Basketball Ranking In 2021

Michigan basketball had some ups and downs in 2020 but should be better in 2021.

Brandon Brown

Video: Michigan Podcast's Top 5 Reasons Why Jim Harbaugh Can Still Get It Done

Nowadays, optimism about Michigan football finally reaching the summit under Jim Harbaugh is the contrarian position, so this week's episode of Michigan Podcast decided to give it a shot.

Steve Deace

Putting A Bow On The Season With Juwan Howard

Juwan Howard stopped by Inside Michigan Basketball to talk about his first season at the helm.

Brandon Brown

SteveDeace

Tom Brady Set To Become A Buccaneer

It can't become official until tomorrow at 4 pm, but barring some unexpected changes, Tom Brady will join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brandon Brown

Tom Brady Is A Patriot No More

After 20 years in New England, Tom Brady announces that he'll finish his career elsewhere.

Brandon Brown

SteveDeace

Video: Good Michigan Morning 03/17/20

Our new content series, DREAM SEASON 1997, kicks off today.

Steve Deace

MORandy

WHAT IF: Discussing The Narrative Had U-M Defeated Ohio State In 2016

Jim Harbaugh is 0-5 against Ohio State. What if he had won in 2016? What would the narrative be then?

Brandon Brown

ih8ttun

DREAM SEASON: Former 1997 Wolverine Talks Preseason Expectations

Former Wolverine safety DeWayne Patmon reflects back on the preseason expectations in and outside the program heading into the 1997 campaign.

MichaelSpath

DREAM SEASON: Question Marks Heading Into '97 Campaign

Michigan's 1997 campaign ended in a national title but heading into the first week of the year, there were plenty of questions.

MichaelSpath