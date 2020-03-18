New England Newspapers and Social Media React To Tom Brady’s Departure

Late Tuesday night, New England Patriots’ star quarterback Tom Brady announced that he would be leaving the cold and headed to the heat as he joins the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, after 20 years with the Patriots. Despite the Coronavirus Pandemic dominating the headlines, most papers on their front page for the veteran QB’s bombshell. One thing is certain: Tom Brady’s footprint and legacy will be forever be imprinted in New England and the Patriots.

