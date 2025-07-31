Wolverine Digest

New England Patriots sign former Michigan defender

The New England Patriots have signed a former Michigan defender as training camp is underway.

Chris Breiler

This week, the New England Patriots announced the signing of former Michigan safety R.J. Moten. The 6-0, 224-pound defender spent three seasons at Michigan, appearing in 29 games and making 15 starts at safety. He later transferred to Florida for the 2023 and 2024 seasons, where he transitioned to inside linebacker.

The New England Patriots announced today the signing of LB R.J. Moten. The 6-foot, 224-pounder, spent the spring playing in the UFL for the Michigan Panthers. To make room on the roster, the Patriots placed rookie FB Brock Lampe on injured reserve.

Moten was part of Michigan's 2020 recruiting class and was rated as a four-star prospect according to 247Sports Composite rankings. Although he only appeared in one game as a true freshman, Moten's role with the Wolverines increased significantly during his sophomore season, appearing in all 14 games and making five starts at safety. During his final year with the Wolverines in 2022, Moten once again appeared in all 14 games and made 10 starts at safety.

