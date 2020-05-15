Nojel Eastern A Defensive Asset For Michigan

Two days after entering the transfer portal, Nojel Eastern announced that he would be joining Michigan’s basketball team on Thursday.

After spending three years at Purdue, Eastern finished his Boilermakers career averaging 5.1 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists per game. While those are not overwhelming numbers, Eastern primarily served as the team’s point guard and was a lockdown defender on the other end of the court.

But after his sophomore season, Eastern experienced more than his fair share of struggles on offense, failing to connect on a single three-pointer last season. His free throw shooting is also a noted area that requires improvement.

Wolverine Digest caught up with Tom Brew from Boilermakers Country to talk about Michigan’s latest addition.

“He did tremendous as a defensive player,” Brew said. “He can really guard people, really one through four and even one through five if teams are playing small. But he really struggled to score the ball this year.”

Though that difficulty to produce on the offensive end marred Eastern’s tenure with the Boilermakers, he was more successful during his second season.

“His sophomore year as a point guard, he could attack,” Brew said. “There was a lot of stuff where he would attack the basket and attract another defender then find guys open for threes, and he was good at that.

“The best thing he did as a sophomore was sort of run the team at the point and distribute the ball and find shooters, and when they were able to spread the floor he could attack the rim a little bit more,” Brew said. “But that all went away his junior year and he could not create his own shot. If it wasn’t at the basket, he wasn’t scoring.”

Heading into his junior campaign, however, Eastern did not improve at the same rate as his teammates, and his on-court production suffered as a result.

“He regressed certainly but still played a pretty prominent role all this year in regards to minutes,” Brew said. “Still started most every game and averaged 25 and a half minutes a game. They needed him, but he just didn’t play very well. He didn’t shoot well at all. He had no perimeter game at all, didn’t make a single three all year. Even his mid-range game sort of went away. Most of his points came right at the rim, and that was about it.”

As a primary ball handler that helped facilitate at Purdue, Eastern’s departure is a bit puzzling since he would be required to sit out a year under the current NCAA rules. But if he is able to play this coming season through a rule change, Eastern would offer another option to handle the rock and apply tight defense for head coach Juwan Howard’s 2020-21 squad.

“He was the point guard at Purdue,” Brew said. “He generated offense from there, but he never really generated offense himself. I don’t see himself as a true two or three, especially because he is not a shooter. He is not a scorer away from the ball who is going to catch passes and hit jump shots.”

This offseason, Michigan saw Zavier Simpson exhaust his eligibility and David DeJulius transfers out of the program, so Michigan is looking for a player who can handle the basketball efficiently and eat up minutes.

“He certainly has a bit of the experience of having been through the Big Ten wars for three years,” Brew said. “He’s not just a good defender, he’s a great defender. In my opinion, he’s probably been the best defensive player in the Big Ten the last two years, and he can guard a lot of guys.

“When you look at some of Purdue’s better games this year, they beat a lot of good teams, he would lock down the opposing team’s best player and take them out of games,” Brew said. “He is very capable of doing that.”

Depending on how the future shakes out, Eastern could provide a dose of veteran leadership in addition to his touted reputation as a stingy defender.

What do you think of Eastern joining the Michigan program? Will he be a good fit in the Wolverines’ system? Let us know!