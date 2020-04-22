WolverineDigest
Offensive Lineman Roundup: Notes On Rucci, Crippen And Bounds

Eric Rutter

In recent months, Michigan offensive line coach Ed Warriner has established himself as one of the elite recruiters in the Big Ten. Drawing praise from a host of lineman on account of his demeanor, experience and strategic preferences, Warriner has played a key role in U-M landing the commitments of four-star Greg Crippen, four-star Giovanni El-Hadi and four-star Raheem Anderson.

Currently, Michigan’s 2021 class ranks No. 11 in the nation, and the offensive line is a clear-cut strength of the class along with J.J. McCarthy at quarterback.

With one tackle and two interior lineman committed, though, Michigan is still looking for another two players to round out the group, preferably a guard and a tackle. Five-star Lititz (Penn.) Warwick prospect Nolan Rucci is one player that could serve as a prototypical tackle in that role at 6-8, 289 pounds.

Yesterday, Rucci released his top nine schools, and Michigan was listed among the group.

Throughout his recruitment, Rucci has maintained a positive stance with several schools, notably Penn State and Clemson. Rucci, who is an in-state recruit for the Nittany Lions, is projected by many not to leave his home state, but he may not be able to turn down an offer from the Tigers. Either way, he is one to watch as Michigan pushes to secure an official visit from the country’s No. 3 offensive tackle.

Latham Gushes On Crippen’s Football I.Q.

Earlier in the day, Wolverine Digest caught up with Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy five-star offensive tackle J.C. Latham to gauge Michigan’s chances in his recruitment. Right now, Latham is set on taking official visits to LSU and Ohio State, but he did not rule out a trip to Ann Arbor to check out U-M’s campus.

Latham cited a consistent recruiting effort from the Wolverines as one aspect he likes about the program, but the highly touted pass blocker also dropped a couple interesting bits of info about Crippen, one of his teammates at IMG.

While Latham has had to adjust to offensive line after spending time at defensive tackle, Crippen, on the other hand, seems to be a natural and responds well to the coaching he receives.

“All you have to do is tell him once,” Latham said. “With guys like me who you have to see it and do it a few times, Greg Crippen, you just tell him what he did wrong and he’ll automatically know how to correct it. He focuses on the little things. I think he’s one of the best centers in the country. He is really consistent with the little things. You will see him working on his technique and trying to master his craft. He is definitely one of the best in the country.”

At the moment, Crippen gives his current and future team quite a few options on how to arrange the offensive line. Crippen could be used anywhere along the interior after spending time at both positions.

“He used to play guard,” Latham said. “He played guard in the spring time. This is when we switched over. We had two of our seniors get injured, so we were down. We only had at the time four offensive linemen. So, me and Book got switched over so we had six linemen. He definitely helped, he was playing guard before we switched over, and I remember me and Greg used to go one-on-one before I switched over and he would play guard, so then he moved over to center.”

According to Latham, Crippen is a coachable kid who can correct his mistakes quickly, and this ability to self-correct will come in handy at the next level.

Bounds hearing from U-M regularly

Another player that is likely to play tackle at the next level, Bethesda (Md.) Choate Rosemary Hall prospect Tristan Bounds has received a lot of attention from the Wolverines staff lately.

“They have just been staying in contact, telling me that they want me at Michigan,” Bounds told Wolverine Digest. “The pitch is what a great academic school U-M is and then the level of football.”

Both of these factors are important to the three-star recruit, and Michigan is in good shape with the 6-8, 260-pounder who is set to take his official visit to Michigan in June.

Which lineman should the Wolverines prioritize in their quest to assemble one of the top groups of lineman in the country? Does the team need two guards, two tackles or a mixture of both? Let us know! 

