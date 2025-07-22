Official: Michigan star Will Johnson signs rookie contract with Arizona Cardinals
With the Arizona Cardinals holding training camp on Wednesday, second-round pick Will Johnson has signed his contract with the Cardinals. The contract is for a standard four-year deal.
Speaking with Cardinals' staff writer Darren Urban, Johnson said he knew he would get the deal done prior to training camp.
"I knew the whole time we would get it done before camp," Johnson said. "It locks it in. Makes it official. But I've already been here getting to know everybody and working."
Johnson, like most of the 2025 second-round picks, wait to sign his contract until closer to training camp. Why? Money. Players wanted guaranteed money in their contract language, and that held up several players from signing their rookie deal with their respective team.
But with Johnson in the fold, the former Michigan star can now focus on competing with his team and attempting to lock down a starting role.
"I have super-high expectations of myself," Johnson told Urban. "I'm going to a lot of great things here. I'm looking forward to it."
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Sherrone Moore calls emerging Michigan LB an 'absolute freak show'
Michigan becomes finalist for No. 1 CB in country, talks interest level in Wolverines
Michigan edge Derrick Moore has direct response on facing MSU in 2025: 'Belt to their behind'
The best of the best: Michigan football All Quarter Century Team