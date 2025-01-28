Are the Buckeyes broke? Reporting massive losses and not able to match Penn States offer to Jim Knowles seems odd
The Ohio State Buckeyes have taken an aggressive approach this year, investing over $20 million into their football roster, via NIL funds, and offering substantial salaries to both their defensive coordinator, Jim Knowles, and offensive coordinator, Chip Kelly, each earning over $2 million. However, one must ask: in their pursuit of a national championship, did the Buckeyes sacrifice their long-term financial stability?
While a program of Ohio State’s size and stature is certainly capable of rebounding from a temporary financial setback, the timeline for recovery remains uncertain. Recent reports out of Columbus indicate that the athletic department is grappling with a $38 million operating deficit for the year 2024. For the period between July 1, 2023, and June 30, 2024, the university spent a record $292.7 million on athletic operations, while experiencing a significant decline in revenue, with a drop of $24.6 million.
"While last year’s budget impact is not ideal and there were unique circumstances at play, we have a robust expense and revenue plan that has been implemented and have made great progress in this ever-changing landscape of college athletics. We will make sure we operate with a balanced budget moving forward.”- Ohio State AD Ross Bjork press release
The question now is whether Ohio State’s short-term financial strain is a manageable challenge or if it signals deeper concerns that could affect the program’s long-term health. Only time will tell if the sacrifices made in pursuit of a single national championship will pay off, or if they will leave the Buckeyes facing a more complex set of financial hurdles in the years to come. The Buckeyes have already stated that they will operate with a balanced budget moving forward and their reserves and future earnings will cover this year's deficit. Sounds a bit like robbing Peter to pay Paul.
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Mock Draft Monday 1.0: Where Michigan football players are predicted to go in '25 NFL Draft
Report: Michigan football no longer getting visit from a top 2025 target
Five Michigan players in store for a breakout 2025 campaign
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI | @JerredJohnson7