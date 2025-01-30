Ohio State defensive coach placed on administrative leave amidst complaints against him
Joey Kaufman of The Columbus Dispatch has reported that a member of Ohio State head coach Ryan Day's staff is currently on paid administrative leave amid unspecified complaints lodged against him. The report does not provide details regarding the nature of the allegations but does confirm that the office managing the complaints is responsible for handling issues related to harassment, discrimination, and sexual misconduct. This adds a layer of seriousness to the situation, as these are sensitive and potentially high-stakes matters for any organization.
The individual placed on administrative leave is Joe Lyberger, the defensive quality control coach for the Buckeyes. Lyberger was placed on leave during the team's College Football Playoff (CFP) run, just ahead of the crucial game against Oregon. The timing of the leave raised questions, especially given the high profile of the team's playoff aspirations and the attention such issues could garner in the midst of a national championship chase. Lyberger’s suspension has now become an issue that extends beyond the football field, with the potential for significant implications both for his personal career and for Ohio State's program as a whole.
In response to the reports, Lyberger's attorney issued a statement addressing the allegations. The lawyer's statement, while not specifying any details, serves to reassure the public that the matter will be handled appropriately and through the proper channels. The attorney’s comments are likely an attempt to mitigate any potential damage to Lyberger's reputation, as well as to provide a measure of legal protection as the investigation into the allegations moves forward.
"My client and I take any allegation of wrongdoing very seriously. We respect the process whereby those who are accused have the opportunity to defend themselves and we look forward to the opportunity"- Lyberger attorney Sam Shamansky
This situation places Ohio State's athletic department in a challenging position, as it must balance the need for transparency and accountability with the protection of the individuals involved in the matter. While the investigation is ongoing, it’s clear that the university and the football program will need to manage both internal and external scrutiny as they work through the issue. The outcome of this investigation could have significant ramifications not only for Lyberger but for the broader program, especially as it relates to policies surrounding workplace behavior and the handling of sensitive allegations.
