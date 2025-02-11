Ohio State eyeing former Detroit Lions head coach for defensive coordinator vacancy
Michigan fans are thoroughly enjoying the latest reports suggesting that Ohio State is considering former Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia for its defensive coordinator role. Patricia’s tenure with the Lions, from 2018 to 2020, is well remembered by Michigan fans for all the wrong reasons. Over his three seasons, Patricia posted a dismal 13-29 record, with each year ending in a losing campaign. His struggles were compounded by his arrogant attitude, which alienated both players and staff, ultimately leading to his dismissal in 2020.
Despite is struggles in Detroit, Ohio State appears to see potential in Patricia, particularly due to his previous role as defensive coordinator for the New England Patriots under Bill Belichick. Patricia served in that capacity for six seasons, where he was part of several successful defenses and championship-winning teams. This experience is likely why Ohio State is now eyeing him for a key role within their program.
For Michigan fans, the possibility of Patricia joining Ohio State only intensifies the already heated rivalry between the two teams. Given Patricia’s poor track record in Detroit, his move to the Buckeyes would seem to add a layer of intrigue and tension to the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry, making it even more entertaining for the maize and blue faithful.
