Ohio State fan base voted one of the most annoying in college football
This might be the least surprising news ever for Michigan football fans, but a survey recently revealed that the Ohio State fan base is considered to be one of the most annoying in all of college football. In fact, the Buckeye faithful came in at No. 2 on the list - second only to the Alabama fan base.
Of the more than 2,000 people across the country who were surveyed, 22 percent voted Alabama fans as the most annoying fan base in all of college football. Ohio State fans came in at No. 2, with 14 percent of voters indicating that Buckeye fans are the most annoying. Unfortunately for Michigan fans, the Maize and Blue fan base came in at No. 3 on the list with 9 percent of the votes.
Here's a look at some of the most annoying fan bases according to the survey by Sports Handle:
1. Alabama – 22 percent
2. Ohio State – 14 percent
3. Michigan – 9 percent
4. Notre Dame – 8 percent
5. Texas – 7 percent
6. Florida/Miami (FL) – 5 percent
7. Florida State/USC/Penn State – 4 percent
8. Clemson/Georgia – 3 percent
9. Oklahoma/Auburn/Colorado – 2 percent
Of course, rivalries play a huge factor in determining how people vote in these surveys. For instance, Sports Handle indicated that the majority of Michigan fans voted Ohio State fans as the most annoying, while a good portion of Ohio State fans who participated pointed the finger right back at Michigan fans.
"Unsurprisingly, regional rivalries heavily influence these perceptions. Michigan fans overwhelmingly believe Ohio State has the most annoying fanbase, with 52% expressing this view. Conversely, Ohio fans consider Michigan supporters the most annoying, with 42% of them holding this opinion.
"On the other end of the spectrum, Auburn fans are seen as the least annoying (tied for the least annoying alongside Oklahoma and Colorado), with only 2% of respondents labeling them as such. However, this isn’t the case in Alabama, where 20% of fans find Auburn’s fan base the most annoying, showcasing the intense local rivalry."
Not only do rivalries seem to play a factor in voting, but it would also appear that success plays a major role as well. Alabama has been one of the most dominant programs in all of college football over the last decade, while teams like Michigan and Ohio State have also claimed National Championships during the College Football Playoff era. Notre Dame hasn't really won at a high level on the football field as of late, but that hasn't stopped their fans from being elite at annoying the rest of us.
The bottom line is that science has finally proven what most of us already know to be true: Ohio State has one of the most annoying fan bases in all of college football.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
ESPN shares what Michigan's biggest question mark is heading into 2024
Three Michigan players go in first-round of recent 2025 NFL mock draft