Ohio State fans faced with painful truth in midst of Playoff run
It wasn't supposed to be this way, at least not if you're an Ohio State fan. Following a disappointing finish to the 2023 season that resulted in a third consecutive loss to Michigan and an embarrassing loss to Missouri in the Cotton Bowl, a whole host of veteran Buckeyes decided to return for one more shot at the Wolverines.
During their appearance at Big Ten Media days, those Buckeye veterans made it clear that Michigan was a driving force for their decision to come back.
“Three seasons that we came up short against those guys, and I'd be lying if I told you that it didn't burn a fire inside of us,” defensive end Jack Sawyer said. “Definitely something that we think about. And we know what's at stake when we play those guys. All of our goals and aspirations for the season rides on that one game in November. And they hate us, we hate them, that's the way it's got to be."
“Every part of it, honestly,” defensive back Denzel Burke said. “No gold pants, no natty, so that was a big part of our decision, one of the reasons why we came back. And we're all on the same page. We've got to win every single game, no ifs, ands or buts about it.”
Unlike the previous three meetings, Michigan seemed completely overmatched heading into the clash with Ohio State back on Nov. 30. The Wolverines (6-5) had struggled mightily on the offensive side of the ball all season long, while the No. 2 ranked Buckeyes (10-1) looked primed for a blowout win against their heated rival. The prevailing belief was that Ohio State was about to take out three years worth of frustration on the wounded Wolverines, evidenced by fact that the Buckeyes were a three touchdown favorite heading into the game.
But as the game progressed on that fateful Saturday in November, it quickly became apparent that the Wolverines had no intention of handing over momentum in the rivalry without a fight. Ohio State's high powered offense looked rattled and confused for most of the afternoon, as the Wolverine defense clamped down and prevented the Buckeyes from achieving any explosive plays. Things went from bad to worse for the Buckeyes in the second half, particularly in the fourth quarter. Not only did the Michigan defense prevent Ohio State from scoring a single point in the second half, it also held the Buckeyes to just 10 total yards in the fourth quarter (9 rushing yards and 1 passing yard).
By the time the clock hit 0:00 in Columbus, the Wolverines had gathered at midfield to celebrate their fourth consecutive win over the Buckeyes, planting the Block M flag at the 50-yard line. It was a stunning defeat for head coach Ryan Day and his $20 million roster, a defeat that had many questioning if Day should be fired.
While Ohio State and Ryan Day faced harsh criticism for their performance against Michigan, the reality was that the Buckeyes still had a playoff run to focus on. Roughly three weeks after the loss to Michigan, Ohio State took the field in Columbus to host its first ever home playoff game against Tennessee. It was a completely dominant performance from Day and his Buckeyes, cruising to a convincing 42-17 win over the Volunteers. And while that would normally be cause for celebration, the ESPN broadcast routinely referenced the loss to Michigan, while also issuing criticism of Ohio State's "lunatic fringe" fanbase. That dialog in the broadcast clearly didn't sit well with the Buckeye faithful, as they rushed to social media to voice their displeasure.
That led to an incredible segment from Nick Saban during an appearance on the Pat McAfee show, where he said that Buckeye fanbase's obsession with Michigan was "psychotic," and suggested they seek therapy.
When Ohio State took the field in the Rose Bowl for a rematch with Oregon on Jan. 1, the Buckeyes cruised to another 41-21 victory - and the broadcast once again reminded everyone who tuned in about that loss to Michigan back on Nov. 30.
While Ohio State fans will attempt to claim that the national championship is all that truly matters, they know deep down that it's a lie. Hell, Sawyer said it himself - all of Ohio State's goals and aspirations rested on the outcome of that matchup against Michigan. They failed in that attempt. As a result, guys like Sawyer, Burke, and Emeka Egbuka will end their careers in Columbus without ever having tasted victory against Michigan.
The harsh reality for Buckeye fans is that the loss to Michigan put an inescapable stain on Ohio State's 2024 season, regardless of whether or not they go on to win it all. Unlike Michigan's perfect 15-0 national championship run last season, the Buckeyes will always have an unavoidable blemish in 2024, courtesy of the Wolverines once again.
