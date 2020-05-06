One Up, One Down: Tavierre Dunlap and Monkell Goodwine

Though Michigan has picked up 11 commitments in the 2021 class already, one which ranks No. 12 in the country according to 247Sports.com, none of those pledges are at running back.

That said, Michigan is holding out for its top overall target at the position— West Bloomfield (Mich.) four-star Donovan Edwards. The U-M coaching staff and particularly running backs coach Jay Harbaugh have made it clear that Edwards is the top target, and the Wolverines will be actively pursuing the in-state standout until he makes his decision.

Up: New offer out to 2021 RB Tavierre Dunlap

However, Michigan is looking to add multiple running backs to the 2021 class, which is evidenced by the gradual stream of offers that have trickled out. On Wednesday, the latest RB offer went to Del Valle (Texas) High four-star Tavierre Dunlap.

Last season, Dunlap turned in a highly productive junior effort with 1,328 rushing yards (over 10 yards per carry) and 23 total touchdowns. On film, Dunlap runs low to the ground, is a shifty, patient runner with good vision who can easily win most foot races. These qualities have Dunlap as a high priority prospect on a lot of school’s board, and he holds over 30 offers at the moment.

Recently, Dunlap has landed offers from Mississippi State, Virginia Tech, TCU, Michigan State and UCLA.

Down: 2021 DE Monkell Goodwine evaluating options

On the other side of the ball, Michigan was the very first school to offer 2021 Fort Washington (Md.) National Christian Academy four-star defensive end Monkell Goodwine back during his freshman season.

Since that time, Goodwine has risen to the cusp of the top 10 at his position nationally, checking in as the No. 11 strong-side defensive end and the No. 119 prospect in the country according to 247Sports.com.

As a top flight defender that helps maintain the edge for his school, Goodwine helped NCA to a 7-3 record in 2019, a year that was also a positive step developmentally for Goodwine.

“Personally, I feel like I play the game with understanding when and how to make a play,” Goodwine said. “I play with a mindset of an upperclassman and not a younger guy anymore.”

From a recruiting standpoint, Goodwine was offered by U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh and defensive coordinator Don Brown a couple years back but communication has dropped off since that time.

“Recruiting has been hectic and fun all at the same time,” Goodwine said. “You have to enjoy the process. You are picking a school where you are going to grow from a teenager to an adult, so you have to choose right.”

Right now, Goodwine is believed to have a top five of Alabama, LSU, Maryland, Penn State and Texas A & M, so the Wolverines would have to put in a good amount of work to reenter the picture with the four-star recruit.

Michigan is the latest school to offer Dunlap and the very first program to offer Goodwine, but U-M is trending in different directions with the two players. Which would you rather have as part of Michigan’s class? Let us know!