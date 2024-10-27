Opening Line: Michigan Football a two-score home underdog vs. No. 1 Oregon
After back-to-back road losses in conference play, Michigan football got back on the right track with a 24-17 win over rival Michigan State at the Big House on Saturday.
Now, the Wolverines (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten) turn their attention to their toughest text of the season thus far, as they prepare to welcome No. 1 Oregon (8-0, 5-0) to Ann Arbor next weekend. Opening lines for college football's Week 10 were released on Sunday, and the Ducks have opened as a 15-point favorite over the Wolverines at Michigan Stadium.
Michigan improved to 2-6 against the spread with Saturday's win over the Spartans, while Oregon has gone 4-4 vs. the line this season. The Wolverines are 3-2 all-time against the Ducks, but have lost the last two in the series, the last of which was a 39-7 blowout at Michigan Stadium in 2007. The Wolverines shut out the Ducks in the first three meetings in 1948 (14-0), 1960 (21-0) and 1973 (24-0) before Oregon got its first win over the Maize and Blue in 2003 (31-27).
Kickoff between Michigan and Oregon is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET, with CBS carrying the TV broadcast and Paramount+ streaming the game.
