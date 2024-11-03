Opening Line: Michigan a multi-touchdown underdog at Indiana
Coming off a 38-17 loss at home to No. 1 Oregon, Michigan faces its toughest road trip of the season next weekend as it heads south to Bloomington.
The Wolverines (5-4, 3-3 Big Ten) have opened as a 13-point underdog against No. 8 Indiana (9-0, 6-0) according to point spreads released by Circa Sports on Sunday afternoon. It marks the fifth time that Michigan has been an underdog this season, with U-M winning just one of the previous four occurances.
Michigan has gone just 2-7 against the spread this season, with the Wolverines continuously falling short of oddsmakers expectations. Meanwhile, Indiana hasn't just dominated their opponents on the field, the Hoosiers have owned the sportsbooks as well with a 8-1 record against the spread this season. That doesn't bode well for the Wolverines, who are 0-2 overall and 0-2 against the spread in each of their previous two road games at Washington (27-17, L) and Illinois (21-7, L).
Saturday's game will mark the 73rd all-time meeting between the Wolverines and the Hoosiers in a series Michigan has dominated. The Maize and Blue hold a 62-10 record against Indiana, including a 24-game winning streak from 1988 to 2019. The Hoosiers broke that streak with a 38-21 win in 2020, but the Wolverines have won each of the last three meetings by 20 points or more.
Michigan and Indiana will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 9 with CBS carrying the TV broadcast.
