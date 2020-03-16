Opinion Roundtable: How Much Different Would 1-4 Against Ohio State Be?

In keeping in like with our "What If" series today, we each take a stab at discussing where Michigan's football program would be right now had JT Barrett been marked short on that fateful fourth down play in 2016.

Brandon Brown

Ohio State has been one of the elite programs in college football for nearly two decades, so I'm honestly not sure how much different things would be today had U-M won that game in 2016.

For Jim Harbaugh, a win there would've been massive. He'd have at least one win over the Buckeyes, would have played in and likely won a Big Ten Championship and would have a College Football Playoff appearance under his belt. For him and his legacy, it would be a big deal. On the grand scheme, I'm not so sure.

Maybe U-M gets a boost in recruiting, and maybe the shot of confidence gives the Wolverines some gusto in games that were ultimately losses, but I don't see it affecting Ohio State or the rivalry all that much. I still think wins against them and appearances in the Big Ten title game would've been hard to come by, and ultimately Michigan's program is in pretty much the same spot it's in right now, with just a few very nice feathers in Harbaugh's cap.

Steve Deace

I think if Michigan wins the 2016 game, there’s no way they’re just 1-4 in the series. I think it was the Malcolm Gladwell tipping point moment that was missed. It would’ve launched the program into a different stratosphere. And into the next realm of recruiting. It changes the whole landscape of the sport on this region.

For example, consider the Zach Smith scandal. Does Urban Meyer survive that if he’s not undefeated against Michigan? Lots of dominoes fall differently if a Michigan wins that game.

Winning that game would’ve been a paradigm shift.

Michael Spath

I agree with Steve that a win in 2016 likely leads to another win, either in 2018 or, more likely, 2019, but to answer your question – yes 1-4 would make a big difference because remember, this is more than just the Harbaugh era.

To have quenched that thirst for a Big Ten title that Michigan fans had not tasted since 2004 (and outright since 2003) would have done wonders for the Wolverines faithful. To have a legitimate victory over Ohio State, in their town, would have satisfied another hunger the Maize and Blue have been craving.

Now, if three years later, Harbaugh had three straight defeats to OSU, it would be disappointing, but like the Lloyd Carr era, no one can take 1997 away from Michigan. Think about that, 2004, 2005, 2006 and 2007 all ended with losses to the Buckeyes and yet what does everyone remember about Carr – the national championship. In the midst of his career, Harbaugh might not get that much favorability, but he would get some.

What do you think about our arguments? Where would Michigan's program be? Comment below!!!