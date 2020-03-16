WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Opinion Roundtable: How Much Different Would 1-4 Against Ohio State Be?

Brandon Brown

In keeping in like with our "What If" series today, we each take a stab at discussing where Michigan's football program would be right now had JT Barrett been marked short on that fateful fourth down play in 2016.

Brandon Brown

Ohio State has been one of the elite programs in college football for nearly two decades, so I'm honestly not sure how much different things would be today had U-M won that game in 2016. 

For Jim Harbaugh, a win there would've been massive. He'd have at least one win over the Buckeyes, would have played in and likely won a Big Ten Championship and would have a College Football Playoff appearance under his belt. For him and his legacy, it would be a big deal. On the grand scheme, I'm not so sure.

Maybe U-M gets a boost in recruiting, and maybe the shot of confidence gives the Wolverines some gusto in games that were ultimately losses, but I don't see it affecting Ohio State or the rivalry all that much. I still think wins against them and appearances in the Big Ten title game would've been hard to come by, and ultimately Michigan's program is in pretty much the same spot it's in right now, with just a few very nice feathers in Harbaugh's cap.

Steve Deace

I think if Michigan wins the 2016 game, there’s no way they’re just 1-4 in the series. I think it was the Malcolm Gladwell tipping point moment that was missed. It would’ve launched the program into a different stratosphere. And into the next realm of recruiting. It changes the whole landscape of the sport on this region.

For example, consider the Zach Smith scandal. Does Urban Meyer survive that if he’s not undefeated against Michigan? Lots of dominoes fall differently if a Michigan wins that game.

Winning that game would’ve been a paradigm shift.

Michael Spath

I agree with Steve that a win in 2016 likely leads to another win, either in 2018 or, more likely, 2019, but to answer your question – yes 1-4 would make a big difference because remember, this is more than just the Harbaugh era.

To have quenched that thirst for a Big Ten title that Michigan fans had not tasted since 2004 (and outright since 2003) would have done wonders for the Wolverines faithful. To have a legitimate victory over Ohio State, in their town, would have satisfied another hunger the Maize and Blue have been craving.

Now, if three years later, Harbaugh had three straight defeats to OSU, it would be disappointing, but like the Lloyd Carr era, no one can take 1997 away from Michigan. Think about that, 2004, 2005, 2006 and 2007 all ended with losses to the Buckeyes and yet what does everyone remember about Carr – the national championship. In the midst of his career, Harbaugh might not get that much favorability, but he would get some.

What do you think about our arguments? Where would Michigan's program be? Comment below!!!

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

WHAT IF: J.T. Barrett Was Ruled Short

With sports temporarily postponed, we look back at some of the biggest 'what-if' moments in Michigan sports history, beginning with the 2016 Ohio State game.

MichaelSpath

by

MORandy

WHAT IF: Discussing The Narrative Had U-M Defeated Ohio State In 2016

Jim Harbaugh is 0-5 against Ohio State. What if he had won in 2016? What would the narrative be then?

Brandon Brown

Four-Star Defensive Tackle Victory Vaka Places Michigan In Top 5

Victory Vaka planning June official visit to Michigan.

Eric Rutter

WHAT IF: Your Votes On How The Dominoes Might Have Fallen

We had our thoughts on how the 2016 Michigan-Ohio State outcome might have changed the trajectory of U-M's program, and now its your turn to weigh in.

MichaelSpath

Zavier Simpson With A Final Message For Michigan Fans

Michigan senior point guard Zavier Simpson delivers heartfelt message to Michigan Nation.

Brandon Brown

WHAT IF: Chris Wormley Talks Possibilities After THE 2016 Game

Earlier today, we started our 'What If' series with the 2106 Michigan-Ohio State game. Listen to Chris Wormley offer his thoughts on possible outcomes.

MichaelSpath

Video: Good Michigan Morning 03/16/20

Here are the first two topics we'll be tackling with our new content series announced on Sunday.

Steve Deace

Grading Juwan Howard's First Season

With the season suddenly over, we offer a final grade on Juwan Howard's first season as Michigan's head coach.

MichaelSpath

by

SteveDeace

Announcing Two Exciting Content Series Coming To Wolverine Digest

Sports may be hold on right now, but the fun and exciting content continues here at Wolverine Digest. It all gets started on March 16th, with the beginning of two exciting multi-media series.

Steve Deace

Opinion Roundtable: Should Winter Sport Seniors Receive An Extra Year Of Eligibility?

So many seniors across the country were robbed of their final opportunities in their respective sports. What should or could be done about it?

Brandon Brown