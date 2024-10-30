Oregon DL Derrick Harmon, MSU transfer, makes feelings known on Michigan Football
Oregon defensive lineman Derrick Harmon, a transfer from Michigan State, is wearing a different shade of green now in Eugene, but the Detroit native and former Spartan still holds a grudge against the Maize and Blue.
In the lead up of this weekend's game between No. 1 Oregon (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) and Michigan (5-3, 3-2), Harmon made his feelings on the Wolverines known on Tuesday.
"Don't like 'em. I'm gonna leave it there. Don't like 'em," Harmon said.
The defensive tackle, who went through spring practice at Michigan State before ultimately transferring to Oregon, may be the only Duck to have previous played in Michigan Stadium. He was there when the Wolverines defeated the Spartans, 29-7, in 2022. However, Harmon said 'The Big House' isn't an intimidating place for opponents to play.
"We lost it. Last time being there, I lost being there. But, still don't like them guys," he said. "Surprisingly, it's not that loud. When I'm on the field it's not loud for me. You know, they're offense is on the field so, to me it's not loud."
Kickoff between Michigan and Oregon is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET, with CBS carrying the TV broadcast.
