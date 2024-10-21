Oregon vs. Michigan football game time, channel announced
Michigan is entering Week 9 with a huge showdown against in-state rival Michigan State on Saturday. The Wolverines will be playing in their third night game of the season and the second at home. Up after the Spartans, Oregon will be coming to Ann Arbor for their first game against Michigan as a Big Ten member.
On Monday, the Big Ten announced kickoff times for the Week 10 slate. Michigan finds itself back on CBS for a 3:30 ET kick against the Ducks. It will be the third game aired by CBS covering the maize and blue.
Oregon is the new No. 1 team in the country after the Ducks took down Ohio State two weeks ago and beat Purdue this past weekend. Michigan will likely be up against the top-ranked team in the country on November 2.
